Jimi Hendrix lyrics pieced together 55 years later

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Lifestyle

Jimi Hendrix lyrics pieced together 55 years later

By Press Association
February 21 2022, 12.04am
Two halves of a signed manuscript of lyrics by Jimi Hendrix have been recovered 55 years later (Tracks Ltd/PA)
Two halves of a signed manuscript of lyrics by Jimi Hendrix have been recovered 55 years later (Tracks Ltd/PA)

Two halves of a rare signed manuscript of lyrics by legendary guitarist Jimi Hendrix have been pieced together 55 years later.

The American musician was in the early stages of his career when his band the Jimi Hendrix Experience played the Bath Pavilion on the evening of February 20 1967 after they stood in for Chuck Berry, who had cancelled.

Before the concert, two local girls, aged 15 and 16, made their way to the backstage door in search of a prized autograph.

Signed Jimi Hendrix lyrics recovered 55 years later
Signed copy of Jimi Hendrix lyrics pieced together 55 years later (Tracks Ltd/PA)

Hendrix stepped out to meet them but told them he had no blank paper when they asked for his signature. Instead he tore out a page of an exercise book he had to hand, ripped it in half and then signed both pieces.

Fellow band members Mitch Mitchell and Noel Redding also gave their signatures.

As the teenagers walked home after the gig they turned over their respective pieces of paper to find handwritten lyrics, headed “51st Wedding Anniversary” – with a side heading, “Key of B”.

Just three weeks later, 51st Anniversary was released as the B-side to his second Top 10 UK chart hit Purple Haze.

The two friends later drifted apart as their lives took different directions and with them, the two pieces of the lyrics.

But last year one of them approached Lancashire-based rock ‘n’ roll memorabilia store Tracks Limited for a quote of her set of the autographs.

Signed autographs by the Jimi Hendrix Experience
Signed autographs by the members of the Jimi Hendrix Experience Tracks Ltd/PA)

And at the request of Tracks, the seller managed to track down her friend – despite limited contact over the past five decades – in Bath, who had also kept her piece of the page intact.

Both women, who wish to remain anonymous, agreed to sell their halves of the manuscript which is now valued at a five-figure sum.

Paul Wane, of Tracks, said: “There are extremely few Jimi Hendrix manuscripts in existence and even fewer that have been signed by Jimi and the other two members of the Experience.”

The manuscript will shortly be offered for sale by Tracks who offer free valuations of memorabilia at webuyrockandroll.com

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]