New David Hockney self-portrait to go on display for first time

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Lifestyle

New David Hockney self-portrait to go on display for first time

By Press Association
February 21 2022, 12.04am
Self Portrait, 22nd November 2021 by David Hockney is to be displayed at Cambridge’s Fitzwilliam Museum (David Hockney/ PA)
Self Portrait, 22nd November 2021 by David Hockney is to be displayed at Cambridge’s Fitzwilliam Museum (David Hockney/ PA)

A new self-portrait by artist David Hockney is to go on display for the first time at Cambridge’s Fitzwilliam Museum.

The 84-year-old painted Self Portrait, 22nd November 2021 in Normandy, where he has previously spoken of living in the countryside without distractions from his art.

Describing life in a “higgledy-piggledy” house in northern France, he said at last year’s Hay Festival: “It was fantastic.

“When the lockdown came, I think it was marvellous because I wanted to be isolated anyway.”

David Hockney: Drawing from Life
David Hockney has been living in France (David Parry/National Portrait Gallery/PA)

A series of drawings, paintings and digital works by the Bradford-born artist will be displayed at the Fitzwilliam and at the Heong Gallery at Cambridge’s Downing College as part of Hockney’s Eye: The Art And Technology Of Depiction.

His self-portrait belongs to a group of works begun in late 2021, executed quickly and broadly so the marks of the artist’s brush are clearly visible.

In The Fitzwilliam Museum’s picture galleries, Hockney’s images will be shown in a “series of provocative encounters with works by artists including Vincent Van Gogh, Claude Monet, John Constable and Andy Warhol”, the museum said.

Meanwhile, the display at the Heong Gallery charts his “pioneering modern experiments in bringing hand, eye, and optical instruments together from the 1960s to the present day”.

The exhibition, which is free, will run from March 15 to August 29.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier