Tributes flow for ‘blessed soul’ Jamal Edwards following his death at age 31

Comedian Mo Gilligan has led a wealth of tributes from the entertainment industry and beyond for SBTV founder Jamal Edwards – who championed acts including Dave, Ed Sheeran and Jessie J – after his death at the age of 31.

Gilligan, who hosted the Brit Awards earlier this month, called Edwards a “truly humble and blessed soul”.

He wrote on Twitter: “Your legacy will live on for years & you’ve inspired a whole generation. Rest easy Jamal Edwards.”

Che Wolton Grant, better known by his stage name AJ Tracey, also took to Twitter to vent his grief.

The rapper, singer, songwriter and record producer from Ladbroke Grove, west London, said: “RIP Jamal Edwards, West London legend status.”

Awards organisation Mobo said on Twitter: “We are deeply saddened to learn of Jamal Edwards passing. As the founder of @SBTVonline, his groundbreaking work and legacy in British music and culture will live on.

“Our hearts and thoughts are with his friends and family.”

Singer Rita Ora said in an Instagram post that she was devastated at the news, writing: “My first ever interview was with you. Jamal, Our endless talks on music and the belief you had in me and so many of us before we even believed in ourselves. I’m devastated.

“No words can describe how grateful I am to of been in your presence. Thank you for all you ever showed me. My heart goes out to @brendaedwardsglobal and the whole family. RIP.”

DJ, model and presenter Snoochie Shy, AKA Cheyenne Davide, said: “RIP to Jamal Edwards. One of the kindest, thoughtful and all round great person. Gone way too soon.”

Musician, singer, songwriter, rapper and record producer Elliot Gleave, better known by his stage name Example, said: “Can’t believe you’re gone. 31 years old. Can’t find the words right now.”

1/2 Today I was on set when I found out the tragic news that my good friend Jamal Edwards had passed away and I’m honestly heartbroken. Jamal was one of the nicest, most down to earth and humble men I’ve met in this industry. He always gave me time even when no one else would. pic.twitter.com/0ILKrIXtxH — Adam Deacon (@realadamdeacon) February 20, 2022

Bafta-winning actor writer, director and producer Adam Deacon, known for his leading role in Kidulthood, said he was “heartbroken” about the death.

He said on Twitter: “Today I was on set when I found out the tragic news that my good friend Jamal Edwards had passed away and I’m honestly heartbroken.

“Jamal was one of the nicest, most down to earth and humble men I’ve met in this industry. He always gave me time even when no one else would.

“He was an inspiration and what he achieved in life was truly remarkable. Thinking of his friends and family at this devastating time. RIP Jamal Edwards.”

Amelia Dimoldenberg, the creator of Chicken Shop Dates, also praised Edwards.

Writing on Twitter, she said: “Jamal Edwards, one of the most generous people I have ever met. Someone who loved music and truly believed in all the joy it brings. Going above and beyond to connect people and bring ideas to life.

“You have shaped culture and changed the lives of others – never to be forgotten.

“Thank you for everything. You will be so greatly missed.”

The official YouTube Twitter account said the industry had “lost a legend”, adding: “Jamal Edwards was an inspiration to so many, supporting artists and shaping culture through @SBTVonline. Sending our condolences to Jamal’s family & community.”

Radio and TV presenter Fearne Cotton said the news was “completely heart breaking”.

In an Instagram post on Monday morning, she added: “Jamal you were the most special person. I adored hanging out with you, chatting about life and big dreams. I slept terribly last night. Felt edgy and wired. Woke up to this sad, sad news.

“You’re creativity and passion for nurturing new talent will never be forgotten. I last saw Jamal in the summer at Abbey Road studios. We hung out and chatted music and he took some photos of me for a project he was working on. He was always creating. So much love to Jamal’s family.”

Tributes also extended beyond the entertainment landscape, with Chelsea FC taking to Twitter to pay respects to the Blues superfan.

The football club said: “We’re deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Jamal Edwards. An inspiration to many, we’re honoured that he was part of our Chelsea family.

Blues and England player Reece James added his condolences, writing on Twitter: “Rest in peace Jamal Edwards. I’m lost for words.”