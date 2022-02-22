Paul McCartney’s handwritten Hey Jude lyrics go on display

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Paul McCartney’s handwritten Hey Jude lyrics go on display

By Press Association
February 22 2022, 11.07am Updated: February 22 2022, 11.23am
Davinia Taylor next to the personal notebook belonging to The Beatles’ tour manager, Mal Evans, now on display at the Beatles Story in Liverpool (Peter Byrne/PA)
A notebook containing Paul McCartney’s handwritten lyrics for Hey Jude has gone on display after it was donated to a museum by a former Hollyoaks actress.

The notebook, which belonged to the Fab Four’s bodyguard and PA Mal Evans, was compiled between 1967 and 1968 and also includes a part-lyric for Sgt Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band, recording notes by George Harrison for All You Need Is Love and lyrics for a number of other songs.

It belongs to former soapstar Davinia Taylor, who was given the notebook for her 21st birthday by her father Alan Murphy, a businessman who made millions running AM Paper toilet roll factory in Skelmersdale, Lancashire.

Mal Evans’ Beatles notebook
The personal notebook belonging to The Beatles’ tour manager, Mal Evans (Peter Byrne/PA)

She told the PA news agency: “At the time I was an actor in Hollyoaks playing Jude Cunningham.

“Round about my birthday, Sotheby’s had a big auction and my dad was at home in Wigan, a few bottles of wine in and started bidding against an American for the Hey Jude lyrics.

“He won – he said: ‘It’s not going to America, it’s staying in Liverpool’.”

Ms Taylor, 44, who unveiled the notebook at The Beatles Story on Tuesday, said her father had paid “something stupid” for the memorabilia.

She said: “I think he wanted to pay no more than £5,000, but a bit of vino and that Scouse swagger and I think it went for something crazy like £100,000.”

The museum, in Liverpool’s Albert Dock, has insured the piece for more than £1 million.

Ms Taylor said she was “over the moon” to put the notebook, which had been stored in a safe, on display to the public.

Mal Evans’ Beatles notebook
People photograph the personal notebook belonging to The Beatles’ tour manager, Mal Evans (Peter Byrne/PA)

The notebook includes lyrics, poetry and doodles made by all four members of the band  in the era when they produced Sgt Pepper and The White Album.

Diane Glover, marketing manager for The Beatles Story, said: “It’s not just Mal Evans’ writing that’s in there, it is actually John, Paul George and Ringo who have written in there as well.

“It’s got poetry, scribblings, doodles, itineraries and, more importantly, handwritten lyrics.”

Mr Evans, who was a part-time bouncer at the Cavern Club before going on tour with the band, features in the Peter Jackson documentary Get Back, released last year.

He died in 1976 when he was killed by Los Angeles police after brandishing an air rifle.

Ms Glover said: “You see in the Get Back documentary his relationship with the four lads and how important he was  in their lives around that time.”

The book is now on display alongside a digital demonstration which shows every page.

