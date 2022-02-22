Shadow minister given ‘substantial’ sum over false Starmer affair claim

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Shadow minister given ‘substantial’ sum over false Starmer affair claim

By Press Association
February 22 2022, 12.17pm Updated: February 22 2022, 12.25pm
Baroness Chapman, a shadow Cabinet Office minister, took legal action against the Sunday Times’ chief political commentator Tim Shipman over a tweet
A shadow minister has received an apology and a substantial sum from a prominent journalist over a tweet that falsely suggested she had a “secret adulterous relationship” with Sir Keir Starmer.

Baroness Chapman, a shadow Cabinet Office minister, took legal action against the Sunday Times’ chief political commentator Tim Shipman over a tweet the journalist posted in May 2021.

On Tuesday, the High Court heard Mr Shipman posted two tweets and two retweets about Baroness Chapman to his Twitter account, which currently has over 170,000 followers.

In his first tweet on May 8 last year, Mr Shipman said that loyalty to Baroness Chapman appeared to be the “most important commodity as far as Labour high command is concerned this evening”.

He later retweeted a tweet that included the phrase: “Who is this woman? What has she got on Starmer?”

His second tweet, which was attributed to an unnamed Labour source, claimed that Baroness Chapman had been banned from Sir Keir’s house “on the orders” of the Labour leader’s wife.

Baroness Chapman’s solicitor Kevin Bonavia said that this tweet would have been understood to mean “that Baroness Chapman has been conducting a secret adulterous relationship with Sir Keir Starmer”.

“That allegation is completely untrue,” he told the High Court in London.

Sir Keir Starmer
Sir Keir Starmer (Victoria Jones/PA)

He added: “Despite the fact that Mr Shipman deleted the tweet not long after publication, it was too late – it had already been extensively published and republished to thousands of people – if not more. It went viral.”

Mr Bonavia said the Labour frontbencher and Mr Shipman had settled the issue with the public statement in court as well as a “substantial sum in damages and legal costs”.

The solicitor added: “One of the reasons that she found the allegation so distressing is that it plays into sexist tropes about successful women, undermining not only Baroness Chapman’s own work and authority but that of all women.

“It was made by a serious political commentator – someone who should know better, and whose imprimatur undoubtedly gave it greater credence.

“I repeat that the allegation is entirely false.”

Clare Duffy, for the journalist, said: “Mr Shipman acknowledges that he should not have published the tweet in question and accepts that its implication is entirely untrue.

“Mr Shipman unreservedly apologises for the unlawful conduct and the distress caused to Baroness Chapman.”

After the hearing, Baroness Chapman told the PA news agency: “Tim Shipman let himself down. This was old school sexism.

“He was right to apologise and I accept his apology and look forward to drawing a line under this and moving on.”

