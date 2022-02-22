Emily Maitlis and Jon Sopel leaving BBC for Global

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Lifestyle

Emily Maitlis and Jon Sopel leaving BBC for Global

By Press Association
February 22 2022, 1.23pm Updated: February 22 2022, 1.55pm
Emily Maitlis and Jon Sopel (Global/PA)
Emily Maitlis and Jon Sopel (Global/PA)

Emily Maitlis and Jon Sopel have announced they are leaving the BBC to join media group Global.

They will front a new podcast for Global Player, host a radio show together on LBC, and provide commentary and analysis for the station’s website.

Maitlis joined the BBC in 2001 and has presented Newsnight since 2006, winning a Royal Television Society award for her interview with the Duke of York in 2019, while Sopel joined the broadcaster in 1983 and was formerly its North America editor.

The pair previously hosted the BBC’s popular Americast podcast together.

The announcement comes after veteran political interviewer Andrew Marr left the BBC for a show on LBC and to focus on writing for newspapers.

Maitlis said: “We are just so delighted to be launching this brand new podcast – which will build on everything we’ve achieved with Americast over the last few years – and it will find new audiences and a new home with Global.

“I couldn’t be more excited.”

On Twitter, she said it was “a wrench to leave the BBC after 20 phenomenal years”.

She added: “I am so grateful for the opportunities I’ve had there. More than anything I’m grateful to have worked with the most incredible people – many of whom are dear friends.

“I owe my BBC colleagues everything.”

Sopel said: “I’m delighted to be joining Global with my great friend and colleague, Emily Maitlis.

“We’ve been blown away by the reception for Americast, and are so excited that Global has given us the opportunity to build on this success by creating this innovative news podcast.

“This is an unmissable opportunity.”

Sopel added on Twitter that he was “sad to leave the BBC which has been home for so long”.

The deal will also see Dino Sofos, founder of audio production company Persephonica, join Global as their new podcast’s executive producer.

Sofos is the former head of BBC News Podcasts and created the Brexitcast, Newscast and Americast formats.

Founder and executive president of Global Ashley Tabor-King said: “Emily and Jon are world-class broadcasters and journalists, and it’s an incredibly exciting time to be welcoming them to the Global family.

“LBC has seen record-breaking growth, there’s tremendous appetite for visualised shows on Global Player, and original journalism by our teams on lbc.co.uk is in millions of news feeds every month.”

Channel 4 News presenter Cathy Newman was among those congratulating the pair on the move, writing on Twitter: “Big loss for the Beeb and a coup for Global.”

Stewart Maclean, acting editor of Newsnight, said: “We’re very sorry to see the departure of @maitlis from Newsnight – she’s been a formidable lead presenter, and on a personal level a great friend. Look forward to seeing what she can achieve in her next gig.”

During her time on the flagship news and current affairs programme, Maitlis was involved in a number of rows over impartiality.

In June, she was reprimanded by the broadcaster after she shared a Twitter post by Piers Morgan about the pandemic which it described as “clearly controversial”.

The post said: “If failing to quarantine properly is punishable by 10yrs in prison, what is the punishment for failing to properly protect the country from a pandemic?”

In the same year, the BBC ruled that a monologue by Maitlis on Newsnight about the row over Dominic Cummings’ trip to Durham breached impartiality rules.

Jonathan Munro, interim director of BBC News, praised the pair for their work at the broadcaster.

He said in a statement: “We’d like to thank both Emily and Jon for their many years of sterling service to the BBC and wish them the very best in their new endeavours at Global.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]