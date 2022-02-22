Giorgio Armani dress worn by Meghan during Oprah interview named dress of 2021

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Giorgio Armani dress worn by Meghan during Oprah interview named dress of 2021

By Press Association
February 22 2022, 4.43pm
The Giorgio Armani dress worn by the Duchess of Sussex during her CBS special with Oprah has been named dress of the year (Joe Pugliese/Harpo Productions/PA)
The Giorgio Armani dress worn by the Duchess of Sussex during her CBS special with Oprah has been named dress of the year by the Fashion Museum in Bath.

A version of the black and white silk georgette dress will go on display at the museum as the final item in its headline exhibition, A History Of Fashion In 100 Objects.

The museum described the two-hour interview special, in which Harry and Meghan made a series of explosive allegations against the royal family, as “one of the defining pop-cultural moments of 2021”.

For the interview, the duchess wore a dress featuring lotus flower embroidery, which the museum says had a “symbolic association with rebirth, self-regeneration and spiritual enlightenment, and its ability to flourish despite seemingly challenging conditions”.

She completed the outfit with a matching belt from Giorgio Armani’s Spring/Summer 2022 Cruise Collection.

Each year, the museum invites a figure from the fashion industry to select a dress that represents the previous 12 months.

Dazed magazine’s Ibrahim Kamara and Gareth Wrighton were chosen this year, after their Dress of Hope was named dress of the year for 2020.

They said: “In today’s hyper-stylised pop culture, the Dress of the Year now has the potential to also be ‘meme of the year’ and we both latched upon Meghan and Harry’s now iconic interview with Oprah as the definitive anti-establishment moment that will forever endure in the British collective consciousness.

Oprah Winfrey interviews Duke and Duchess of Sussex
The Oprah interview made headlines around the world (PA)

“Meghan’s wrap dress by Armani, worn to showcase a divine pregnancy, framed the Duchess in black against the bountiful landscaping of Tyler Perry’s Hollywood garden.

“This look now, through sheer association with a viral television moment, is firmly engrained in our pop culture psyche.”

Rosemary Harden, manager of the Fashion Museum, said: “This is a fabulous addition to the Fashion Museum collection. There are moments in history that are all about the dress and Meghan’s interview with Oprah was just such an occasion.

“The softly structured Armani dress with beautiful appliqued lotus flower motif was part of a carefully curated look, guaranteed to send messages, and to imprint itself in our consciousness time and time again.

“Thank you to Ibrahim and Gareth for this landmark selection for the Dress of the Year Collection, and to Armani for most generously gifting the dress to the Museum.”

