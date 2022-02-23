Ex-Crimewatch presenter Nick Ross to pick up CBE at Windsor Castle ceremony

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Ex-Crimewatch presenter Nick Ross to pick up CBE at Windsor Castle ceremony

By Press Association
February 23 2022, 2.47am
Nick Ross is to be made a CBE for receive the award for services to broadcasting, charity and crime prevention (PA)


Former Crimewatch presenter Nick Ross, who hosted the show for more than two decades, is to collect a CBE at a ceremony at Windsor Castle on Wednesday.

The broadcaster, 73, will receive the award for services to broadcasting, charity and crime prevention.

It comes as the Queen, who is experiencing mild cold-like symptoms after catching coronavirus, is self-isolating at the Berkshire residence.

Ross, whose screen credits also include Sixty Minutes, Watchdog and Breakfast Time, previously said the honour was dedicated to his late colleague, Jill Dando.

After his co-presenter, Dando, was killed in 1999, he started a campaign to commemorate her leading to the creation of the Jill Dando Institute of Crime Science at University College London, which has developed a multi-disciplinary approach to crime prevention.

Ross also described himself as “delighted” to have been recognised in the Queen’s Birthday Honours in 2021 and said his 50-year career had “all been a bit of a privilege”.

Speaking to the PA news agency, he said previously: “Obviously, I am delighted. The citation is really for three different things: broadcasting, charity work and for crime prevention; but, the truth is, it has all been a bit of a privilege really.

“Broadcasting is an honour in itself. It is a fantastic career to have. The charity initiatives flow directly out of that.”

“The death of my co-presenter, Jill Dando, led to the idea of the Jill Dando Institute of Crime Science in honour of her, which is at University College London, one of the best universities in the world, and it is now being copied around the world and, actually, this is its 20th anniversary, so in some ways this is an honour for them too,” he added.

The Murder of Jill Dando
Nick Ross helped inspire an institute of crime science in memory of his co-presenter Jill Dando, who was murdered outside her London home (BBC/PA)

Ross has been chairman, president, trustee or patron of a large number of charities including the heritage-focused Kensington Society and Prisoners Abroad.

He has also been involved in road safety campaigning, which he said was inspired by The Biggest Epidemic of Our Times, a documentary he worked on about road accidents.

Among other investees due to collect awards are Meera Naran, who has also campaigned for road safety after her eight-year-old son was died on a smart motorway.

Ms Naran, who was awarded an MBE last year, has vowed to continue raising awareness until there are zero deaths on the roads after losing her son Dev in a collision on the M6 in 2018.

Peter Beirne, head of the cold case team at Thames Valley Police, which has solved five historic murders, is set to receive the same award after being honoured in the Queen’s Birthday Honours last year.

McLaren racing car engineer, Mark Mathieson, who answered the Prime Minister’s call to make life-saving ventilators at the start of the Covid-19 pandemic, is also due to pick up an MBE.

