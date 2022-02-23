Jude Law and Mads Mikkelsen face off in new Harry Potter spinoff film

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Lifestyle

Jude Law and Mads Mikkelsen face off in new Harry Potter spinoff film

By Press Association
February 23 2022, 3.27am
Jude Law and Mads Mikkelsen face off in new Harry Potter spinoff posters (PA Media)
Jude Law and Mads Mikkelsen face off in new Harry Potter spinoff posters (PA Media)

Jude Law and Mads Mikkelsen face off as Albus Dumbledore and his evil nemesis Gellert Grindelwald in new posters for the latest instalment of the Fantastic Beasts prequel series.

A series of posters were released ahead of a new trailer on Thursday and show the rival wizarding factions of Dumbledore’s first army and the disciples of dark wizard Grindelwald.

Law will portray the future Hogwarts headmaster, with Mikkelsen playing his evil nemesis and Eddie Redmayne reprising his role of Newt Scamander, from the Fantastic Beasts films.

Mikkelsen took over the role of Grindelwald from Johnny Depp, who left the Harry Potter prequel series after losing a High Court battle against his ex-wife, Amber Heard.

Other stars appearing in his team of baddies include Ezra Miller, Alison Sudol, Poppy Corby-Tuech, and Aleksandr Kuznetsov.

Law and Redmayne are joined in their battle against the dark forces by Dan Fogler, Jessica Williams, Callum Turner, Victoria Yeates, William Nadylam, and Richard Coyle.

The official Fantastic Beasts account also showed some of the “global wizards” portrayed by Oliver Masucci, Maria Fernanda Candido and Dave Wong.

“A new power is waiting to rise against Dumbledore and the wizarding world,” Fantastic Beasts tweeted.

The Secrets of Dumbledore arrives in cinemas on April 8 with a new trailer due to be released on Thursday, February 24.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier