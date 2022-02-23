Rapper Dave reschedules shows after Storm Eunice tears roof off O2 arena

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Rapper Dave reschedules shows after Storm Eunice tears roof off O2 arena

By Press Association
February 23 2022, 6.43pm Updated: February 23 2022, 10.18pm
Rapper Dave reschedules performances after Storm Eunice (Ian West/PA)
Rapper Dave has rescheduled his O2 arena concerts after parts of the London venue’s roof was ripped off by Storm Eunice.

The musician, 23, was due to perform on Monday and Tuesday this week but his concerts were postponed after the venue’s white roof covering was torn away from its supporting ribs.

His gigs will now be held on February 28 and March 1 at the London venue, which was known as the Millennium Dome when it opened on New Year’s Eve in 1999.

His shows in Newcastle and Glasgow have also been moved to March 5 and March 7.

Dave, who won a Brit award, announced the changes on Twitter, adding: “I’m genuinely so sorry I had to move these dates.”

In footage shared on social media, the O2’s roof covering could be seen flapping in the high winds during Friday’s storm.

Winter weather Feb 19th 2022
The O2 Arena in London after parts of its roof were ripped off in high winds as Storm Eunice struck (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

A number of concerts were postponed and have since been rescheduled. UB40’s has been moved to February 25. Simply Red’s have shifted to March 2 and 3. The Lumineers’ has gone to March 4. And Davido’s has moved to March 5.

On Wednesday, the O2 confirmed it was reopening from Friday as long-term works to repair the roof began.

In a statement, the arena said the hole in the fabric caused by Storm Eunice will remain visible for some time while a permanent solution is put in place.

They added that the damage is isolated to an area within the O2’s premium outlet shopping experience Icon Outlet, which will remain closed.

Steve Sayer, Vice President and General Manager of The O2, said: “Confirming our reopening after such a short closure is a huge testament to everyone who is working so hard to get us open again.

“Safety will always be our number one priority and as a venue, we have always been proud of the standards we hold and delivering a best in class fan and artist experience.

“On behalf of The O2, I would like to thank our partners, the industry, our staff and all the fans for their support and patience. We’re back, we’re safe and we can’t wait to see you soon.”

The Entertainment District, which houses London’s largest cinema and over 30 bars and restaurants, will reopen on the same day as well as Up at The O2.

