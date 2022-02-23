In Pictures: Zoe Kravitz leads stars at The Batman premiere

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
In Pictures: Zoe Kravitz leads stars at The Batman premiere

By Press Association
February 23 2022, 9.53pm Updated: February 23 2022, 10.16pm
Zoe Kravitz attending the special screening of The Batman at BFI Imax Waterloo in central London (Ian West/PA)
Zoe Kravitz is among the stars who have taken to the red carpet in their sartorial best at The Batman film premiere.

The actress, singer and model, who plays Catwoman’s Selina Kyle, was pictured wearing a floor-length black halter-neck dress with a scallop edge cut-out at the event at the BFI Imax Waterloo in London on Wednesday.

The Batman screening – London
Robert Pattinson and Zoe Kravitz attending the special screening of The Batman (Ian West/PA)

The 33-year-old, who is the daughter of rock and blues musician Lenny Kravitz and actress Lisa Bonet, posed with the film’s star Robert Pattinson on the carpet before walking together arm-in-arm.

British actor Pattinson, 35, took over from Ben Affleck as a darker, vengeful Batman in the superhero franchise produced by Dylan Clark.

The Batman screening – London
Pattinson joined his co-stars on the red carpet before the special screening of the dark adaptation, which sees Batman’s alter-ego Bruce Wayne on a journey of vengeance in the underworld.

Pattinson is following in the footsteps of actors including Christian Bale, Val Kilmer, Michael Keaton and George Clooney in playing the Dark Knight.

The Batman screening – London
Dylan Clark, Andy Serkis, Robert Pattinson, Zoe Kravitz, Paul Dano, Jeffrey Wright and Matt Reeve attend The Batman screening (Ian West/PA)

Pattinson, who rose to fame as vampiric heart-throb Edward Cullen in the Twilight films saga, can be seen in violent fight scenes, high-speed car chases and dramatic explosions navigating Gotham City and the rise of his rivals, in teaser clips released so far.

The Batman screening – London
Andy Serkis plays Bruce Wayne’s faithful butler Alfred Pennyworth (Ian West/PA)

Colin Farrell, who plays The Penguin in the film, was absent from the premiere.

The Batman, which is in UK cinemas from March 4, focuses on the growing relationship with Catwoman as the pair join forces in the superhero film.

The Batman screening – London
Jeffrey Wright plays Commissioner Gordon (Ian West/PA)

In the latest preview, titled The Bat And The Cat, Catwoman tells Batman: “If we don’t stand up, no one will… ‘the bat and the cat’, it’s got a nice ring.”

Batman is later asked whether Catwoman is a “new friend of his”, to which he replies: “I’m not so sure.”

The Batman screening – London
Paul Dano who plays The Riddler (Ian West/PA)

Paul Dano, 37, who plays mysterious villain the Riddler in the film, also appeared on the carpet wearing a navy striped suit and shirt.

The film also features Batman’s familiar trusted allies, with Andy Serkis as Alfred Pennyworth and Jeffrey Wright as Gotham City’s police chief Commissioner Gordon.

The Batman screening – London
Film director Matt Reeves (Ian West/PA)

Director Matt Reeves also appeared on the red carpet, having successfully navigated continuous delays on the highly anticipated film due to pandemic disruptions.

