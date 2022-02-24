Camilla: It will be ‘great honour’ to become Queen Consort

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Camilla: It will be ‘great honour’ to become Queen Consort

By Press Association
February 24 2022, 12.04am
Emma Barnett, left, and Diana Parkes with Camilla (Woman’s Hour/BBC Breakfast/PA)
Emma Barnett, left, and Diana Parkes with Camilla (Woman’s Hour/BBC Breakfast/PA)

The Duchess of Cornwall has said it will be a “great honour” to become Queen Consort and the position will help her to highlight the causes she supports.

In a conversation with presenter Emma Barnett about her work with victims of domestic violence, Camilla said she would not “give up mid-channel”, saying she hopes to continue “doing it for a lifetime”.

The Queen issued her royal seal of approval for the duchess to use the title of Queen when her husband, the Prince of Wales, becomes King, when she marked her 70th year on the throne earlier this month.

Speaking to Barnett at Clarence House for Woman’s Hour and BBC Breakfast, where she was reunited with Diana Parkes, whose daughter Joanna Simpson was killed by her husband in 2010, Camilla said: “Of course it’s a great honour (becoming Queen Consort), it couldn’t be anything else. But it does help it.

Duchess of Cornwall engagements
The Duchess of Cornwall hopes to keep working for the causes she supports (Matt Dunham/PA)

“I’m going to keep up with these causes. You know if I start something like this, I’m not going to give up mid-channel, I’m just going to keep going to try and help the likes of people like Diana … I hope I should be doing it for a lifetime.”

The duchess has previously cited Ms Parkes as the inspiration behind her work with domestic abuse victims, according to the BBC.

During the interview, she called for more action to tackle violence against women.

“We do need to help culture change. And I think we have to start at the beginning, I think children at school have got to be taught respect,” the duchess said.

“We have got to go back to the beginnings and… just build up this idea that you have to have respect for human beings, it’s lack of respect.

“It’s treating women like chattels and people thinking they can get away with it. I’m sure a lot of people do it and think that there’s nothing wrong.

“I don’t think (the issue of abuse has) got any better. I think the lockdown was terrible because people actually couldn’t escape. And you see the numbers have gone up.

“But on the other hand, I think it’s drawn a lot of people’s attention to it. I think it’s talked about much more now.”

Duchess of Cornwall visits Bath
Camilla will be known as Queen Consort (Andrew Matthews/PA)

Camilla has been an advocate for the cause on numerous occasions, including when she met domestic abuse survivors at Bath charity Voices on February 8.

She has also previously spoken about the need for more to be done to prevent violence against women, with references made to the killings of Sarah Everard and Sabina Nessa.

The duchess also told Barnett she hoped the Queen’s Jubilee would give people the opportunity to “all get together and celebrate”.

She said: “It’s always lovely to have something happy to look forward to, isn’t it? I mean, we’ve all been through hard times. We’ve all been locked away from our family and friends. And now we could all get together again and celebrate.”

Camilla, 74, recently caught Covid for the first time, with Clarence House confirming on February 14 she had tested positive.

The Queen ended years of speculation and controversy over the duchess’s future title by publicly announcing it was her “sincere wish” that Camilla should be known as Queen Consort when the time came.

Barnardo’s interim co-chief executive Michelle Lee-Izu said: “We are very grateful to our Royal Patron, The Duchess of Cornwall, for raising awareness of this important issue.

“Children affected by domestic abuse are some of the most vulnerable in the country and at Barnardo’s we see first-hand the devastating impact of this abuse on children’s wellbeing and future outcomes.”

The full interview is due to air on February 24 on Woman’s Hour and BBC Breakfast and was conducted in person around three weeks ago, before Camilla was diagnosed with coronavirus.

