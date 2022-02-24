Dippy the Dinosaur to return to Natural History Museum

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Dippy the Dinosaur to return to Natural History Museum

By Press Association
February 24 2022, 10.03am Updated: February 24 2022, 11.34am
Dippy the Dinosaur is returning to the Natural History Museum after a nationwide tour (Johnny Green/PA).
Dippy the Dinosaur will return to the Natural History Museum in May after it recently concluded a four-year tour of the UK.

The 26-metre-long installation of a Diplodocus cast was first put on display in the London museum in 1905.

It has been seen by more than two million people over the course of a nationwide tour.

Dippy the Dinosaur in Belfast
During Dippy’s tour of the UK, it travelled to various venues including the Ulster Museum in Belfast (Brian Lawless/PA)

The museum said the tour had been a success, with local economies considerably boosted by the influx of visitors.

To commemorate the tour and the communities that connected with Dippy, the recreated installation at London’s Natural History Museum will feature visitors’ reflections from when they met the Jurassic giant on tour, including how Dippy inspired them to reconnect with their own local natural environments.

Dippy was originally installed in the Natural History Museum after King Edward VII expressed a desire to have his own Diplodocus specimen while visiting the home of the American industrialist Andrew Carnegie.

Mr Carnegie owned the bones of a specimen found in Wyoming in 1899 and created a cast replica for the King.

Dr Doug Gurr, director of the Natural History Museum, said: “Dippy has been a treasured part of the collection since 1905 and in that time has inspired countless people to think about nature.

“Biodiversity is under threat all over the UK and we hope this new installation reflecting on what Dippy saw whilst on tour will encourage people to be excited about the natural world and therefore work to protect it for the benefit of both people and planet.

Dippy the Dinosaur
A 3D printed replica of Dippy’s skull is shown to museum visitors (Natural History Museum/PA)

“Dippy has moved around a lot over the last century, and not just on the UK tour.

“It has been displayed in many different parts of the museum including the reptiles gallery, Hintze Hall and even a brief stint in the basement to protect the specimen during the Second World War. This time, Dippy will be in our Waterhouse gallery, where it was previously displayed in the ’70s.”

The installation will be free to visit but tickets must be booked in advance.

Clare Matterson, executive director of engagement at the museum, said: “We can’t wait to open the doors on this new installation. We know that Dippy has been missed by both visitors and staff at the museum so it feels fantastic to have the beloved Diplodocus cast back for this very special free temporary installation.”

Dippy Returns: The nation’s favourite dinosaur will be at the Natural History Museum from May 27 until December 2022.

