Man facing court after allegedly forcing his way into Harry Styles’ home

Pop star Harry Styles’ stalker has been charged after allegedly forcing his way into the former One Direction star’s home.

Pablo Tarazaga-Orero, 28, is also said to have destroyed a vase belonging to the Watermelon Sugar singer and assaulted a woman working at his house, in north London, during the incident last Wednesday.

Tarazaga-Orero, originally from Spain, was barred from going within 250 metres of Styles after he was found guilty of stalking in 2019.

He is due to appear in custody at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Friday charged with breaching the restraining order by “turning up at the victim’s house”.

Homeless Tarazaga-Orero is further charged with criminal damage to property valued under £5,000 by destroying a vase belonging to Styles, assault by beating and using violence to secure entry to the singer’s house.

Styles’ representatives have declined to comment.

Following his 2019 conviction for stalking, Tarazaga-Orero was banned from coming within 250m of Styles, his home and business addresses, or attending any concert or event where he is due to appear.

He was also barred from contacting him directly or indirectly, or posting about him on social media.

The Brit Award-winner told the magistrates’ court trial he was left feeling “scared” and “very uncomfortable” after Tarazaga-Orero slept outside his house and posted notes and money through his letter box.