BBC responds to listener complaints over Paul O’Grady schedule change

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Lifestyle

BBC responds to listener complaints over Paul O’Grady schedule change

By Press Association
February 25 2022, 10.57am
Paul O’Grady has presented his Sunday evening show for almost 13 years (Stuart Wilson/PA).
Paul O’Grady has presented his Sunday evening show for almost 13 years (Stuart Wilson/PA).

The BBC has responded to listeners who they say are unhappy with recent changes made to Paul O’Grady’s show on BBC Radio 2.

O’Grady, 66, has hosted the Sunday evening 5-7pm slot on Radio 2 for almost 13 years, but a new schedule change now sees him share the slot with comedian Rob Beckett.

As part of a new schedule, the duo will present their shows alternately, each for 13 weeks at a time.

Graham Norton Show – London
Rob Beckett will now present a new show in the 5-7pm slot on Radio 2 (Matt Crossick/PA).

Following the change, the BBC has issued a response explaining that despite O’Grady’s valued presence on the show, plans “do evolve over time”.

In a statement the corporation said: “Paul is much-loved by many of our listeners, and whilst we’re making this change to Sunday afternoons, he very much remains a firm favourite here in Wogan House.

“We’ve changed the broadcast pattern of Paul’s show so that he’s now on air for two 13-week series each year.

“This doesn’t significantly alter the number of shows he’s been signed up to do on Radio 2, but having this consistent pattern will make it a lot easier for us to signpost for listeners when he’s on air.

“Rather than have a range of deputies host the show throughout the year, we’ll now have Rob Beckett on Sunday afternoons with his own series, alternating with Paul’s.

“We understand that listeners never want their favourite bits of the Radio 2 schedule to change, but our plans do evolve over time, and that’s the case here.

“Paul will be back on Sunday 22 May for another 13-week run.”

O’Grady presented his final show on February 13 before beginning his break.

Following the broadcast, the radio presenter, who is also known by his drag queen persona Lily Savage, updated his Instagram followers on the new scheduling arrangements, saying it’s “nothing to do with me”.

In a message posted on February 13, alongside a picture of him with his dog Sausage, he said: “It’s my last Radio 2 Sunday show for quite some time, our listening figures have shot up so a great big thank you to everyone who listens.

“While I’m on the subject I’d also like to thank my producer (sounds very grand) Malcolm Prince who is one of the best in the business and hasn’t cracked once in the 14 years we’ve been on air.

“There’s a new regime now, I do 13 weeks on and then 13 off which is nothing to do with me as it’s a management decision. So, all being well and providing I’m not in India or Borneo, travel restrictions permitting, I should be back some time in May. Take it easy.”

Beckett, known for 8 Out of 10 Cats and All Together Now, presented his new show in the Sunday evening slot for the first time on February 20.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier