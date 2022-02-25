Gogglebox unveils first Scottish cast members in six years

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Gogglebox unveils first Scottish cast members in six years

By Press Association
February 25 2022, 11.24am
New Gogglebox cast members Roisin and Joe (Channel 4/Studio Lambert/PA)
Glasgow-based couple Roisin and Joe have been unveiled as Gogglebox’s first Scottish cast members in six years.

The pair, aged 23 and 25, have been together for four years and live at Joe’s family home, having moved in together at the start of lockdown.

It comes after Channel 4 launched a dedicated casting team to find Scots to star in the hit TV series, after it faced scrutiny over its lack of cast members from north of the border.

During a Scottish Affairs Committee session in the Commons last September, Scottish Conservative leader Douglas Ross told Channel 4 bosses there had not been a Scottish family on the programme since 2016.

Channel 4 chief executive Alex Mahon later wrote to MPs confirming the broadcaster had agreed a separate budget for a dedicated team to find Scots to appear on the show.

According to Channel 4, Gogglebox newcomer Roisin loves shopping, getting dressed up and socialising with her friends.

Joe, meanwhile, enjoys playing video games, making pizza and spending time with Roisin.

They will make their debut on Gogglebox on Friday night from 9pm, with the show’s “armchair critics” watching programmes such as Love Is Blind, Starstruck, Sunday Morning and BBC News.

