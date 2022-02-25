Oti Mabuse to join Dancing On Ice professionals for special performance

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Oti Mabuse will join Dancing On Ice professional skaters for a special performance combining dance and ice skating during this Sunday’s live show.

Mabuse, 31, joined ITV’s Dancing On Ice as a judge in 2022.

The South Africa-born dancer previously spent seven years as a professional on BBC One’s Strictly Come Dancing, before announcing her departure from the show earlier this month.

In a one-off performance during the show on Sunday, Mabuse will join Dancing On Ice’s professional skaters in a performance fusing dance and ice skating.

The Dancing On Ice judging panel is made up of Oti Mabuse, Jayne Torvill, Christopher Dean and Ashley Banjo (Matt Frost/ITV/PA)

Mabuse will perform a dance routine adapted from her stage show I Am Here, while the professionals accompany her with a skating routine choreographed by Jayne Torvill and Christopher Dean.

Former Olympic ice skating duo Torvill, 64, and Dean, 63, have been judges on Dancing On Ice since the show returned in 2018 after a four-year break.

Ashley Banjo, who found fame as the leader of dance troupe Diversity, completes the judging panel line-up.

Two-time Strictly winner Mabuse said: “It’s so great to be dancing again and I can’t wait for everyone to see what we’ve been working on for my I Am Here UK Tour when we debut the show on Dancing On Ice this Sunday. Someone pinch me.

“Dance will always be my first love and this tour will be the end of the most amazing chapter of my life. My way to say thank you to everyone that has supported me on this journey.

“I’m so honoured that the legendary Jayne Torvill and Christopher Dean have choreographed the talented pro skaters for this special performance. It’s literally a dream come true.”

Mabuse replaced John Barrowman, who joined the judging panel of the celebrity skating competition in 2019 after appearing on the programme as a contestant in 2006.

Barrowman, 54, said his departure was unrelated to the accusations that he repeatedly exposed himself on the set of Doctor Who and its sister show Torchwood.

Speaking about the upcoming performance, Torvill said: “We always love to experiment with new ideas and it was so much fun working alongside Oti on this brand new routine.

“It really does show how much dance and ice skating can work in unison together, we really hope the viewers enjoy watching it as much as we enjoyed working on it together.”

Sunday’s show will also see the return of props week, where the celebrity contestants are each given a prop that they must incorporate into their routines with the help of their professional skating partners.

Dancing On Ice airs on ITV on Sunday February 27 at 6.30pm.