Film star Sir Michael Caine’s spectacles up for auction

By Press Association
February 25 2022, 4.35pm Updated: February 25 2022, 5.56pm
Film star Sir Michael Caine’s spectacles to go up for auction (Yui Mok/PA)
Film star Sir Michael Caine's spectacles to go up for auction (Yui Mok/PA)

Sir Michael Caine is selling mementos from his personal collection representing a career spanning seven decades in the film industry.

The Oscar-winning actor, 88, and his wife Shakira Caine are auctioning off artwork, furniture, film posters and jewellery as they downsize into a new home.

Two pairs of spectacles belonging to the veteran actor could fetch up to £1,200 each while his Rolex wristwatch is estimated to sell for as much as £12,000.

Sir Michael Caine collection sale
A member of staff holding a print from the film Dirty Rotten Scoundrels, 1988, by photographer Terry O’Neill (Yui Mok/PA)

Other items featured in the sale include a print from the 1988 comedy Dirty Rotten Scoundrels, in which Sir Michael stars as conman Lawrence Jamieson alongside Steve Martin, is expected to sell for up to £1,500.

A portrait of Sir Michael, painted in 1987 by artist Guy Gladwell, is also due to be sold with an upper estimate of £5,000 while a 1977 portrait by John Bratby could sell for up to £3,000.

Similarly, Lincoln Townley’s portrait of the actor will be sold at the auction which could see it fetch up to £15,000, with proceeds to be donated to the National Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Children (NSPCC).

Sir Michael Caine collection sale
A portrait of Sir Michael Caine by artist Lincoln Townley (Yui Mok/PA)

A portrait caricature of Sir Michael could sell for as much as £500 while a signed one-sheet cinema poster of the 1971 crime film Get Carter, in which he starred as gangster Jack Carter, could fetch up to £700.

Also up for sale is a signed reproduction print of The Italian Job in which Sir Michael stars as protagonist Charlie Croker, and a painting from his personal collection by artist Paul Karslake titled Goodbye Eric.

A set of three glass decanters on an octagonal poker games table could sell for up to £1,800 together, while a pair of Sir Michael’s cufflinks from 1967 had an estimate of £600.

Sir Michael Caine collection sale
A member of staff holding a signed one-sheet cinema poster of Get Carter, 1971 (Yui Mok/PA)

Sir Michael Caine: The Personal Collection will take place at Bonhams on Wednesday March 2.

