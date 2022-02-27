Dame Helen Mirren to be honoured at 28th SAG awards alongside British nominees

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Entertainment TV & Film

Dame Helen Mirren to be honoured at 28th SAG awards alongside British nominees

By Press Association
February 27 2022, 2.46am
Dame Helen Mirren to be honoured at 28th SAG awards alongside British nominees (Matt Crossick/PA)
Dame Helen Mirren to be honoured at 28th SAG awards alongside British nominees (Matt Crossick/PA)

Dame Helen Mirren will be honoured with the lifetime achievement award at this year’s Screen Actors Guild (SAG) awards, which sees British talent represented across a wide range of categories.

Multi-award-winners Benedict Cumberbatch and Olivia Colman are tipped for top accolades, as is Kenneth Branagh’s semi-autobiographical film Belfast, which is nominated for SAG’s equivalent for best picture.

The 28th annual ceremony is due to take place in Santa Monica, Los Angeles, on Sunday, beginning at 1am UK time.

Multi-award-winners Olivia Colman and Benedict Cumberbatch are tipped for top accolades (PA Media)

With 13 SAG Awards nominations and five wins, Dame Helen is the most decorated SAG lifetime achievement recipient, and will be presented with the award by Collateral Beauty co-star Kate Winslet.

A raft of Hollywood megastars will be taking to the stage for presenting duties during the ceremony including Leonardo Di Caprio, Jeff Goldblum, Jessica Chastain and Salma Hayek.

Cumberbatch, who is also due to present at the ceremony alongside The Power Of The Dog co-star Jesse Plemons, is nominated for best actor in a motion picture for his performance in the dark western.

The Power of the Dog UK premiere – BFI London Film Festival 2021
Kodi Smit-McPhee received a nod for best supporting actor in a motion picture for his performance in The Power Of The Dog, though the film itself was snubbed by SAG (Ian West/PA)

Co-star Kodi Smit-McPhee received a nod for best supporting actor in a motion picture, though the film itself was snubbed by the awards.

But Kenneth Branagh’s semi-autobiographical film Belfast, which focuses on the Troubles in Northern Ireland, did earn a nomination for outstanding performance by a cast in a motion picture.

The film’s Irish star, Caitriona Balfe, who appears alongside Jamie Dornan, is tipped for best supporting female actor.

Northern Ireland’s film and TV industry
Kenneth Branagh’s semi-autobiographical film Belfast earned a nomination for outstanding performance by a cast in a motion picture (Brian Lawless/PA)

Oscar-winner Colman is nominated for female actor in a leading role for her performance in Maggie Gyllenhaal’s film The Lost Daughter.

Casts nominated at this year’s awards will also introduce clips of their films at the ceremony, adding yet more famous faces to the presenting roster.

Lady Gaga, Jared Leto and Will Smith will also present their films House Of Gucci and King Richard, respectively.

Britons are also recognised for their television comedy performances, with the football comedy Ted Lasso having produced several nominees.

House of Gucci UK Premiere – London
Lady Gaga and Jared Leto will also step up for presenting duties at this year’s SAG awards (Ian West/PA)

Hannah Waddingham, Juno Temple and Brett Goldstein are all nominated for their roles in the heart-warming Richmond-based sitcom.

Waddingham and Temple go head-to-head for the prize of outstanding actress in a comedy series, while Goldstein takes on the male lead Jason Sudeikis for outstanding actor.

The show is also nominated for best comedy series overall.

The nominees for the 28th annual SAG awards were announced via Instagram live by US actresses Rosario Dawson, known for Disney+’s The Mandalorian, and High School Musical star Vanessa Hudgens.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]