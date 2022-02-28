Olympian Greg Rutherford and Beano reveal World Book Day collaboration

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Lifestyle

Olympian Greg Rutherford and Beano reveal World Book Day collaboration

By Press Association
February 28 2022, 12.03am
Sul Kallon, 10, Olympic gold medallist Greg Rutherford, and Jayden Allen, 10, read from the ‘world’s loudest-ever comic strip’, which is part of a World Book Day edition of the Beano (Matt Alexander/PA)
Sul Kallon, 10, Olympic gold medallist Greg Rutherford, and Jayden Allen, 10, read from the ‘world’s loudest-ever comic strip’, which is part of a World Book Day edition of the Beano (Matt Alexander/PA)

The Beano has teamed up with Olympic athlete Greg Rutherford to host a series of free reading sessions for World Book Day.

The long jump gold medallist will lead a team of influencer storytellers including author and presenter Anna Whitehouse, who posts on social media under the name Mother Pukka.

They will be reading a bespoke Beano edition containing what it describes as “the world’s loudest comic strip”, designed to help parents and children read out loud together – featuring hundreds of crashes, bangs, wallops and thwacks.

Titled Libraries Aloud, the campaign aims to encourage children to visit their local library for World Book Day, which falls on Thursday March 3.

Greg Rutherford
Olympic gold medallist Greg Rutherford reads from the ‘world’s loudest-ever comic strip’, which is part of a World Book Day edition of the Beano (Matt Alexander/PA))

Rutherford, 35, said: “I absolutely love reading with my children, and Beano is a great gateway for them to get into reading – it’s not just books, but comics too that form this magical world.

“It’s been an honour to be involved with this campaign and I hope as many people as possible can pick up a Beano this week and enjoy reading it loudly at their local library.”

Mike Stirling, creative director of Beano Studios, said: “It’s been years since children had to stay silent in libraries but many parents still believe that rule applies.

“We’re excited for Beano to celebrate the fun and noise that can be made in libraries this World Book Day and hope it encourages many families to plan a visit to their local library very soon.”

Beano
The special comic strip has lots of noises for children to make as they read (Beano/PA)

A poll of 2,000 British parents with children aged six and above commissioned to coincide with the project suggests a quarter (26%) of youngsters have never visited a library in the UK.

It indicates more than half of children (55%) admit to being put off by the thought of going to the library because they think they need to stay quiet.

Nine in 10 children (95%) said making noise and talking about stories made reading more fun, according to the study.

The special comic strip features in this week’s Beano, which goes on sale on Wednesday March 2, with a reading by Rutherford also available online.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]