Squid Game star Jung Ho-Yeon says SAG award ‘opened doors for me’

By Press Association
February 28 2022, 6.14am
Squid Game star Jung Ho-Yeon says her SAG award win has ‘opened doors for me’ (Chris Pizzello/AP)
Squid Game star Jung Ho-Yeon says her SAG award win has ‘opened doors for me’ (Chris Pizzello/AP)

Squid Game star Jung Ho-Yeon said her Screen Actors Guild (SAG) award win has “opened doors for me” after years of dreaming to become a big screen actor.

The Korean actress won outstanding performance for female actor in a drama series for her roles in Netflix’s dark thriller, alongside co-star Lee Jung-Jae, who scooped the best male actor in a drama series prize at the 28th annual awards.

The actors gave short acceptance speeches in their native Korean language and thanked global audiences for their love and support for the show.

Taking to the stage with an interpreter, Jung Ho-Yeon said: “Thank you so much, I have sat many a time watching you on the big screen and dreaming of one day becoming an actor.

“I just want to say thank you so much.”

Becoming visibly emotional, the actress said in English that the award had “opened the doors for me,” adding “I love you my Squid Game crew”.

The record-breaking television series was also nominated for best ensemble in a drama series prize, but lost out to HBO’s Succession.

Squid Game was announced to have achieved the biggest series launch on Netflix last year, after being watched by 111 million people in its first 28 days on the streaming platform.

