In pictures: The 2022 SAG Awards

By Press Association
February 28 2022, 6.55am
In pictures: The 2022 SAG Awards (AP)
The 28th Screen Actors Guild (SAG) awards returned in person on Sunday after being held as a shortened virtual ceremony in 2021.

Dame Helen Mirren was presented with the SAG lifetime achievement award, but there was a notable lack of other British success.

Several winners and presenters also acknowledged the ongoing crisis in Ukraine.

28th Annual SAG Awards – Show
Dame Helen Mirren gave a humorous speech as she accepted the prestigious SAG lifetime achievement award (Chris Pizzello/AP)
28th Annual SAG Awards – Show
Marlee Matlin thanked SAG for ‘validating’ deaf culture as she accepted the award for outstanding performance by a cast in a motion picture for CODA (Chris Pizzello/AP)
28th Annual SAG Awards – Press Room
Ariana DeBose won of the award for outstanding performance by a female actor in a supporting role for West Side Story, later remarking how heavy the trophy was (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)
28th Annual SAG Awards – Press Room
CODA cast members Troy Kotsur, Daniel Durant and Emilia Jones pose with their awards for outstanding performance by a cast in a motion picture (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)
28th Annual SAG Awards – Show
Will Smith said it was an ‘honour’ to be able to tell the story of Venus and Serena Williams’ father in King Richard, which earned him the best male actor in a leading role (Chris Pizzello/AP)
28th Annual SAG Awards – Arrivals
US actress Kerry Washington arrives at the 28th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)
28th Annual SAG Awards – Show
The cast of CODA hugs on stage after acceptation the award for outstanding performance by a cast in a motion picture (Chris Pizzello/AP)
28th Annual SAG Awards – Show
Squid Game stars Jung Ho-Yeon and Lee Jung-Jae won outstanding performances for female and male actors in a drama series, respectively, for their roles in Netflix’s dark thriller (Chris Pizzello/AP)
28th Annual SAG Awards – Show
Jeff Goldblum presented Jessica Chastain with the award for outstanding performance by a female actor in a leading role for The Eyes of Tammy Faye (Chris Pizzello/AP)
28th Annual SAG Awards – Show
Tennis star Venus Williams (right) joined Will Smith, who played her father in biopic King Richard, at the SAG awards ceremony (Chris Pizzello/AP)
28th Annual SAG Awards – Show
Succession star Brian Cox acknowledged the ongoing crisis in Ukraine as he accepted the award for outstanding performance by an ensemble in a drama series (Chris Pizzello/AP)
28th Annual SAG Awards – Press Room
Dame Helen attributed her long and successful career to her mantra of ‘don’t be late and don’t be an ass’ (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

