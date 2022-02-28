Kate Moss portrait and pop art Bentley among items at ‘British Cool’ auction

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Kate Moss portrait and pop art Bentley among items at ‘British Cool’ auction

By Press Association
February 28 2022, 6.34pm
Portrait of Kate Moss and pop-art Bentley among British memorabilia up for sale (Victoria Jones/PA)
Portrait of Kate Moss and pop-art Bentley among British memorabilia up for sale (Victoria Jones/PA)

An original portrait of model Kate Moss and a one-of-a-kind pop art Bentley are going up for auction with other mementos that capture Britain’s cultural diversity.

The collection of artwork, photographs, popular culture memorabilia, fashion pieces and prints will go up for sale on March 3.

The world’s first and only pop art Bentley, a collaboration between the car company and Sir Peter Blake in 2016, is estimated to sell for as much as £400,000.

Bonhams’ British Cool Sale
A gallery assistant poses with the world’s first and only British pop art Bentley, a 2016 Bentley Continental GT V8 S Convertible (Victoria Jones/PA)

Meanwhile, a hyper-realist drawing of Moss, created exclusively for the sale by Kelvin Okafor, has an upper estimate of £15,000.

Okafor said: “Creating an original portrait drawing of Kate Moss felt very fitting as she is simply a British cultural icon.

“With over 5,000 photographic images studied and countless video footage watched, I believed I had a sufficient amount of material to capture Kate Moss in a light which depicts her essence and beauty.

“I chose to work predominantly on an image of Kate taken by the esteemed photography duo Luigi and Iango.

Bonhams’ British Cool Sale
A gallery assistant poses with an original neon Tattooist street sign (Victoria Jones/PA)

“The photograph they captured of Kate was for Vogue Hong Kong 2021.

“Her expression reflected a timeless natural beauty who rose to fame despite all the odds that were against her.”

Other items from Bonhams’ British Cool collection include a London 2012 Olympic torch carried by David Beckham (£20,000-£30,000 estimate) and Banksy’s drawing Girl With Balloon (£80,000-£120,000 estimate).

Chris Levine’s portrait of Queen Elizabeth II, Lightness of Being Crystal Edition, is estimated to sell for up to £12,000 during her Platinum Jubilee year.

Bonhams’ British Cool Sale
Artist Kelvin Okafor holds his graphite and charcoal drawing of Kate Moss (Victoria Jones/PA)

The original Diamond Jacks neon Tattooist street sign from 1985 is also up for sale and could fetch £15,000.

Janet Hardie, head of sale at Bonhams, said: “We are delighted to be bringing back British cool this year, and to be offering such an array of wonderful items which truly capture the diverse cultural spirt of the nation.

“It is particularly exciting to be collaborating with the incredibly talented Kelvin Okafor, and to be able to offer his striking pencil drawing of Kate Moss alongside Chris Levine’s captivating portrait of Queen Elizabeth II – undoubtedly two of the most iconic cultural faces of Britain.”

