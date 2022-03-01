British jazz giant’s saxophones up for auction

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
British jazz giant’s saxophones up for auction

By Press Association
March 1 2022, 10.52am
Four saxophones that belong to British jazz musician Peter King are going under the hammer (Gardiner Houlgate/PA)
Four saxophones that belong to British jazz musician Peter King are going under the hammer (Gardiner Houlgate/PA)

Four saxophones owned and played by British jazz musician Peter King are to go under the hammer.

King, who died in 2020 at the age of 80, was arguably the country’s finest alto saxophonist and the closest Britain came to producing a player of the calibre of America’s Charlie Parker.

He made his debut at Ronnie Scott’s club in London in 1959 when he was 19, and went on to perform with many jazz greats including Johnny Dankworth, Ray Charles and Stan Tracey.

Auctioneer Jamie South with a saxophone belonging to Peter King (Gardiner Houlgate/PA)
Auctioneer Jamie South with a saxophone that belonged to Peter King (Gardiner Houlgate/PA)

During his six-decade career, he also worked with The Rolling Stones’ Charlie Watts, pianist Georgie Fame, pop group Everything But The Girl, and played prominently on the soundtrack of the classic 1969 British film The Italian Job.

The four saxophones being sold by King’s estate will go under the hammer as individual lots at specialist music auction house Gardiner Houlgate in Wiltshire.

They are expected to fetch a total of between £10,000 and £12,000.

The sale also includes King’s handwritten notebook of set lists and his Musicians’ Union membership card.

In 2005, he was named BBC Jazz Musician of the Year.

Auctioneer Jamie South said: “Peter King was a giant of British jazz, a performer recognised around the world for his skill and dexterity. It’s uncertain we’ll ever produce his like again.

“With an international fanbase, his saxophones will interest collectors and musicians across the globe.

“Although Peter was about as cool as it got, I think the market will blow hot for his instruments. After all, they’ve produced music that defined an era.”

Other lots in the sale include the Selmer saxophone that King used as his primary instrument from 1966 to 2001, and the “Peter King” model Yanagisawa A-9932Z alto saxophone he favoured from 2001 to 2020.

In 1994, when a saxophone owned by King’s hero, Charlie Parker, went up for sale, the auctioneers chose King to demonstrate it.

– Gardiner Houlgate’s Musical Instruments sale will take place on March 11.

