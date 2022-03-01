Judge oversees Only Fools and Horses copyright fight

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Entertainment TV & Film

Judge oversees Only Fools and Horses copyright fight

By Press Association
March 1 2022, 3.53pm Updated: March 1 2022, 6.13pm
A judge is overseeing a High Court copyright fight centred on Only Fools and Horses (Matt Alexander/PA)
A judge is overseeing a High Court copyright fight centred on Only Fools and Horses (Matt Alexander/PA)

A company set up by the creator of the television sitcom Only Fools and Horses is embroiled in a High Court copyright fight with the operators of an “interactive theatrical dining experience”.

Shazam Productions, which was set up by writer John Sullivan, who died in 2011, has taken legal action against Only Fools the Dining Experience.

Lawyers representing Shazam allege the “Only Fools The (cushty) Dining Experience” show infringes copyright in the sitcom scripts and copyright in “each of the central characters” – and that marketing of the show has involved “passing off”.

They say the case could have ramifications for Shazam.

Lawyers representing the dining experience dispute Shazam’s claims and are fighting the case.

Only Fools and Horse court fight
One of a set stamps marking the 40th anniversary year of Only Fools and Horses (Royal Mail/PA)

Judge John Kimbell is considering arguments at a High Court hearing in London due to end later this week.

“The sitcom constitutes one of the most valuable properties in British television,” barrister Jonathan Hill, who is leading Shazam’s legal team, told the judge in a written argument.

“The outcome of this claim could have potentially very serious ramifications for (Shazam’s) exploitation of its intellectual property in relation to the sitcom.”

Mr Hill said the dining experience show was a “part-scripted, part-improvised” dramatic performance and featured central characters from the sitcom – “Del Boy, Rodney, Uncle Albert, Marlene, Cassandra, Boycie, Trigger and DCI Roy Slater”.

He said the characters had the “distinctive character traits conceived by John Sullivan” and used their “signature phrases and ways of speaking”.

Mr Hill said the operators of the dining experience show contended that their use of the characters and materials from the sitcom did not amount to material that could be protected by copyright.

They denied “passing off” on the “footing” that their show would not be seen as “connected” with the owners of the intellectual property in the sitcom, but as an “unofficial” tribute show, he said.

Mr Hill suggested that Mr Sullivan had a “certain kind of genius” and told the judge that he would have to consider whether sitcom scripts were “literary” and  “dramatic” works, and whether the character Del Boy was a “literary” and “dramatic” work.

He said Del Boy was “far from being a stock character” but had many “highly distinctive traits, mannerisms and catchphrases”.

Mr Hill told the judge that Del Boy was the “sine qua non” – or epitome – of a character that should be the subject of protection by copyright.

He added: “Considerable intellectual creativity on the part of John Sullivan was expended in developing the character, both at the outset and over the course of writing the body of scripts for Only Fools and Horses.”

Barrister Thomas St Quintin, who is leading the dining experience’s legal team, said the issues to be resolved were: whether the dining experience show infringed “any copyright” as asserted; whether, if there was infringement, the dining experience could rely on a defence of “parody or pastiche”; whether there had been passing off; and whether Shazam, rather than the BBC, owned “goodwill” attached to the name “Only Fools and Horses”.

“The marketing and presentation of (the show) is sufficiently different that the relevant public are well aware that it is not associated in the course of business with the sitcom,” he told the judge in a written argument.

“There is no evidence of anyone believing that (the show) is associated in the course of business with the sitcom.”

The judge is on Wednesday due to hear evidence from John Sullivan’s son, Jim Sullivan, a director of Shazam and Alison Pollard-Mansergh, who owned the dining experience.

Carl Steele, a solicitor at law firm Ashfords, which represents Shazam, said outside court that the judge’s ruling could clarify copyright law.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]