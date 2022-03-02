Charli XCX: Music makes me feel safe and ‘at home’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Charli XCX: Music makes me feel safe and ‘at home’

By Press Association
March 2 2022, 9.04am
Charli XCX has spoken about her mental health struggles (Ian West/PA)

Charli XCX has spoken about her mental health struggles and said she feels like a “time bomb” when she is not making music.

The Cambridge-born singer, whose new album, Crash, will be released on March 18, features on the cover of the April/May issue of Rolling Stone UK.

The 29-year-old told the magazine she feels “explosive”, but that when she is making music she feels “safe” and “at home”.

Charli XCX appears on the cover of the April/May issue of Rolling Stone UK (Jack Bridgland/Rolling Stone UK/PA)

“I feel very explosive right now,” she said.

“I feel very on the edge, sometimes in a good way, sometimes in a very bad way.

“I feel really good when I’m rehearsing for tour – I feel like that’s where I’m supposed to be, when I’m moving my body, when I’m bringing this music to life via movement and dance and singing, and I feel really safe and really at home there.

“And basically anytime I’m not doing that, I feel like a time bomb.”

The Grammy-nominated singer announced on Twitter on February 10 that she was distancing herself from social media after receiving negative comments online.

She told Rolling Stone she had already been “feeling quite low” and was even more hurt by the negative comments about her song Beg For You.

She said: “I suppose I felt a little bit hurt when I heard that people didn’t really like the song.

“I think at a time when I was already feeling quite low, that kind of rhetoric honestly just really hurt my feelings.

“There is this misconception that people in the public eye are able to take any shit that you throw at them.

“Yes, we do have to learn how to handle negativity and criticism because it comes with the territory, but, at the same time, everyone’s a f****** human being.”

Last month the singer tweeted two screenshots of her notes app, with a long message detailing how she has struggled with social media, writing that she was “trying her best” but still felt a lot of dissatisfaction coming from users on the platform.

In the magazine interview, she said: “I guess on that day that I messaged that, I felt more human than ever.”

Charli XCX, real name Charlotte Emma Aitchison, also faced a backlash from her fans for pulling out of Afterparty, a March music and arts festival in Las Vegas which required all its attendees own one of 1,500 NFTs.

NFT, which stands for a non-fungible token, are a type of digital file that represent a single unit of value and are individualised so they cannot be exchanged for another asset, only for themselves, such as artwork.

She said: “(Fans) were angry about that and giving me a lot of flak for that, which, yes, that’s sad but whatever…

“I pulled out of the festival, that was my decision that I made, and I didn’t feel the need to announce it or let them know, but I did pull out.”

– The full interview will appear in the April/May issue of Rolling Stone UK, out on March 17, and can also be found online.

