Jennifer Saunders to present new opera series on Classic FM

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Entertainment Music

Jennifer Saunders to present new opera series on Classic FM

By Press Association
March 2 2022, 1.38pm
Jennifer Saunders is presenting a brand new show on Classic FM for novice opera listeners (Global/PA).
Jennifer Saunders is presenting a brand new show on Classic FM for novice opera listeners (Global/PA).

Jennifer Saunders will host a brand new series on Classic FM, designed to introduce novice listeners to the world of opera.

The Absolutely Fabulous actress is joining Global’s classical music radio station from March 6 to present From Couch to Opera House (in 7 weeks), in association with the English National Opera.

Saunders, 63, presents the series following her completion of a charitable opera challenge in 2021.

Last March Saunders teamed up with the English National Opera and was one of five comedians to learn the aria Nessun Dorma in 24 hours before performing it live on TV for charity.

From Couch to Opera House (in 7 weeks) is the latest in a series of specially commissioned programming to celebrate Classic FM’s 30th year.

The show will run as seven hour-long programmes, with the aim of demystifying opera for those unfamiliar with the genre.

Speaking about her latest project, Saunders said: “After dipping my toe into the world of opera last year for a wonderful charitable cause and the English National Opera, I’m thrilled to present this new series on Classic FM without having to actually sing.”

Each programme will focus on a different theme, ranging from love, conflict and turmoil to comedy.

With each theme there will be a relevant accompaniment of opera music spanning five centuries, ranging from Claudio Monteverdi to Stephen Sondheim.

The Graham Norton Show – London
The actress previously completed an opera challenge for charity during which she learned Nessun Dorma in just 24 hours (Jonathan Hordle/PA).

Philip Noyce, Classic FM’s managing editor, said: “It’s very exciting to be teaming up with Jennifer Saunders and the English National Opera for our new series From Couch to Opera House (in 7 weeks) in our special 30th anniversary year.

“One of our central aims at Classic FM is to make classical music available and accessible to everyone, so I’m thrilled that we’re working with someone of Jennifer’s calibre to help us challenge any preconceptions about what opera is and who can enjoy it.

“Our series will inform, it will entertain, and it will pack an emotional punch – just like a night at the opera in fact!”

From Couch to Opera House (in 7 weeks) launches on Classic FM on March 6 at 9pm.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier