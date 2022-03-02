Jennifer Saunders to present new opera series on Classic FM

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Jennifer Saunders will host a brand new series on Classic FM, designed to introduce novice listeners to the world of opera.

The Absolutely Fabulous actress is joining Global’s classical music radio station from March 6 to present From Couch to Opera House (in 7 weeks), in association with the English National Opera.

Saunders, 63, presents the series following her completion of a charitable opera challenge in 2021.

We’re delighted to welcome Jennifer Saunders to the Classic FM family for a new series exploring the world of opera, with a little help from our friends at @E_N_O. Join her at 9pm this Sunday as she embarks on a journey to the opera house. 🎶 pic.twitter.com/0lZdHWUWnH — Classic FM (@ClassicFM) March 2, 2022

Last March Saunders teamed up with the English National Opera and was one of five comedians to learn the aria Nessun Dorma in 24 hours before performing it live on TV for charity.

From Couch to Opera House (in 7 weeks) is the latest in a series of specially commissioned programming to celebrate Classic FM’s 30th year.

The show will run as seven hour-long programmes, with the aim of demystifying opera for those unfamiliar with the genre.

Speaking about her latest project, Saunders said: “After dipping my toe into the world of opera last year for a wonderful charitable cause and the English National Opera, I’m thrilled to present this new series on Classic FM without having to actually sing.”

Each programme will focus on a different theme, ranging from love, conflict and turmoil to comedy.

With each theme there will be a relevant accompaniment of opera music spanning five centuries, ranging from Claudio Monteverdi to Stephen Sondheim.

The actress previously completed an opera challenge for charity during which she learned Nessun Dorma in just 24 hours (Jonathan Hordle/PA).

Philip Noyce, Classic FM’s managing editor, said: “It’s very exciting to be teaming up with Jennifer Saunders and the English National Opera for our new series From Couch to Opera House (in 7 weeks) in our special 30th anniversary year.

“One of our central aims at Classic FM is to make classical music available and accessible to everyone, so I’m thrilled that we’re working with someone of Jennifer’s calibre to help us challenge any preconceptions about what opera is and who can enjoy it.

“Our series will inform, it will entertain, and it will pack an emotional punch – just like a night at the opera in fact!”

From Couch to Opera House (in 7 weeks) launches on Classic FM on March 6 at 9pm.