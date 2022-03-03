BBC unveils new factual, arts and classical music programmes

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Entertainment TV & Film

BBC unveils new factual, arts and classical music programmes

By Press Association
March 3 2022, 12.04am
BBC unveils new factual, arts and classical music programmes (Ian West/PA)
The BBC has announced an “exciting range” of new content that “opens up the world” to viewers and reflects their lives across the UK.

The broadcaster will be releasing a host of new factual, arts and classical music programmes bringing “high-impact, high-value content” to its viewers.

Fiona Campbell, acting director of factual, arts and classical music, said: “No other broadcaster has such an extraordinary breadth of factual, arts and classical music content: our programming is watched in huge numbers and gains international recognition – last year, BBC Factual titles reached 21.3 million people every week and our programmes and talent won over 25 major awards.

Wild Card campaign
Wildlife expert Chris Packham will co-present new BBC One programme Our Changing Planet (Jonathan Brady/PA)

“Coming up, we have an exciting range of new content being released across BBC channels and iPlayer that demonstrates our commitment to championing talent on and off screen and bringing viewers high-impact, high-value content that opens up the world to them and reflects their lives across the UK.”

Chris Packham, Steve Backshall and Ade Adepitan will join Gordon Buchanan, Liz Bonnin and Ella Al-Shamahi to present a new BBC One programme Our Changing Planet, it was announced on Thursday.

For seven years, filmmakers have been documenting six key habitats around the world and viewers watch as these habitats and the species living in them experience extraordinary change.

A new programme titled The Aids Tapes has also been commissioned marking the 40th anniversary of the death of Terry Higgins, one of the first people to die of an Aids-related illness.

The BBC have also commissioned a new 10-part series called Scarlett’s Driving School.

The Sun Military Awards
The BBC have also commissioned a new 10-part series called Scarlett’s Driving School (David Parry/PA)

TV personality Scarlett Moffatt, 31, who is hosting the BBC One show, said: “Having failed my driving test 13 times I know exactly how these learners feel and how much strain it puts on the person teaching you – no-one will get in a car with me any more!

“I hope that that my new show will give us all the confidence to finally rip up those L plates and hit the road.”

Also included in new BBC content is a documentary series, Trouble At Topshop, which reveals the rise and fall of the fashion house as told by the women who built its success.

Similarly, the award-winning team behind Once Upon A Time In Iraq will be back with a four-part series telling the story of the conflict in Northern Ireland on BBC Two.

A 90-minute film marking the 40th anniversary of the Falklands War has also been commissioned by Clare Sillery, head of documentaries, history and religion.

Art That Made Us
Sir Antony Gormley in landmark BBC Two series Art That Made Us (BBC)

Sillery said: “The new commissions announced today demonstrate our commitment to ambitious programming that tells uniquely British stories and brings fresh perspectives to viewers.”

The BBC have also announced they are launching the Big Jubilee Read, a campaign celebrating great books across the Commonwealth coinciding with the Queen’s platinum jubilee.

Similarly, a new landmark BBC Two art programme, titled Art That Made Us, details the key cultural works that shaped Britain featuring sculptor Sir Antony Gormley.

BBC Four will be introducing Sunday Night Performance showcasing the best of UK’s dance, theatre, music and spoken word.

Suzy Klein, head of commissioning, arts and classical music, added: “From world-class performances to landmark arts series and vivid one-off documentaries, I really believe that the range and ambition of BBC Arts programmes provides something for everyone, with stories of art, culture, ideas and imagination from across our cultural and creative history.”

