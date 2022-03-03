Sir Michael Caine’s gold Rolex sells for more than £125,000 at auction

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Sir Michael Caine’s gold Rolex sells for more than £125,000 at auction

By Press Association
March 3 2022, 10.24am Updated: March 3 2022, 10.45am
The auction included a pair of glasses, an 18k gold Rolex Oysterquartz watch and a diamond-set lighter (Yui Mok/PA)
A gold Rolex owned by Sir Michael Caine has sold for £125,250 during an auction of the actor’s personal collection.

The Oscar winner, 88, and his wife Shakira put mementos from his film career as well as artwork, furniture and jewellery up for sale as they are downsizing into a new home.

A 1977 oil painting by John Bratby, which was expected to sell with an upper estimate of £3,000, was also among the lots which went under the hammer at Bonhams auction house in London on Wednesday evening. It sold for £31,500.

Sir Michael Caine Rolex watch
The Rolex watch belonging to Sir Michael Caine had an estimate of £8,000 to £12,000 (Bonhams/PA)

Also among the collection was Sir Michael’s own Indian rosewood pedestal desk that fetched £10,000 and a poster from one of his early movies, the 1964 war film Zulu which went for £11,500.

Another portrait of Sir Michael by Lincoln Townley sold for £19,000, with the proceeds of the sale being donated by the actor and his wife to the National Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Children (NSPCC).

Sir Michael Caine collection sale##
A film poster of Zulu, which sold for £11,500, was among the actor’s collection (Aaron Chown/PA)

A director’s chair from the 1971 crime film Get Carter, in which Sir Michael starred as gangster Jack Carter, had an upper estimate of £1,200 but sold for £5,000.

Other items from his seven-decade screen career featured in the sale included a film poster for 1966 romantic comedy Alfie, which earned him an Oscar nomination for best actor, that sold for £4,000.

Two signed posters also went under the hammer. One of the 1969 Battle Of Britain war film which saw Sir Michael act alongside Laurence Olivier sold for £4,500 while the other for The Italian Job where he starred as protagonist Charlie Croker made £8,500.

Sir Michael Caine collection sale##
The sale of Sir Michael Caine’s collection took place at Bonhams’ auction house in London (Aaron Chown/PA)

Paintings from his personal collection were also sold including Sir David Murray’s Shakespeare’s Avon (£3,800), Charles Mozley’s piece Outside L’Escargot, Paris (£2,800) and Going To Church by Frank Dadd (£2,200).

A number of black-and-white photographic prints featuring Sir Michael throughout the years, as well as two pairs of spectacles belonging to the veteran actor were also part of the collection.

Sir Peter Wanless, chief executive of the NSPCC, said: “We are absolutely delighted that Sir Michael Caine has chosen to donate all the proceeds raised from the sale of this fantastic portrait to the NSPCC.

“Sir Michael Caine is a long-standing ambassador of the NSPCC and has been a great champion of our vital work. The £15,000 raised from the sale of the portrait will provide vital support in our fight to prevent child abuse.”

