Neighbours comes to an end: 7 life lessons from the Australian soap

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Entertainment TV & Film

Neighbours comes to an end: 7 life lessons from the Australian soap

By Press Association
March 3 2022, 11.35am
Neighbours is coming to an end after 37 years (Malcolm Croft/PA)
Neighbours is coming to an end after 37 years (Malcolm Croft/PA)

After nearly 9,000 episodes, Neighbours has confirmed it’s coming to an end.

The popular Australian soap will cease production in June. After 37 years on-air, Neighbours launched the career of many stars – including Kylie Minogue, Guy Pearce and Margot Robbie – and provided us with countless entertaining storylines.

The trials and tribulations of the residents of Ramsay Street is the stuff of legend – and while it might not have always been the most realistic show out there (it was a soap, after all) – we still learned plenty of life lessons from watching Neighbours…

1. Big hair is always a good idea

As demonstrated by Kylie Minogue as Charlene and Jason Donovan as Scott in the Eighties – best paired with mega shoulder pads.

Kylie Minogue and Jason Donovan
Kylie Minogue and Jason Donovan both found fame on the show (PA)

2. Young love can be real

Who could forget the iconic 1987 episode when Charlene and Scott got married? The emotional episode showed us how two teenagers from feuding families could fall in love, and make it work.

Kylie Minogue Kiss GIF by Neighbours (Official TV Show account) - Find & Share on GIPHY

3. It’s possible to come back from the dead

A classic soap opera wouldn’t be complete without at least one person coming back from the dead – and for Neighbours, it was Harold. He was tragically washed away by the sea – presumed dead – only to return safe and well five years later.

Then, of course, there was Dee who drove off a cliff on her wedding day – and  appeared to miraculously return 13 years later (but it was actually her evil lookalike, Andrea, trying to claim Dee’s estate). The real Dee did return from the dead years though and discovered she had a twin.

Happy Harold GIF by Neighbours (Official TV Show account) - Find & Share on GIPHY

4. Everyone needs a four-legged friend in their lives

Golden Labrador Bouncer spent six years on the show, and was a fan favourite. He was more than a pet – he was a lifesaver, rescuing Madge and Sky Bishop from a fire by barking for help.

5. Dogs do dream

In a particularly iconic dream sequence, Bouncer showed us two things: dogs do dream, and they can be just as romantic as humans. In a scene that will stick in the mind of many Neighbours fans, Bouncer sweetly (and a bit bizarrely) dreams of making a life with another dog, Rosie, and having puppies together.

Dog GIF by Neighbours (Official TV Show account) - Find & Share on GIPHY

6. There’s no such thing as too much drama

The constantly changing storylines on Neighbours were enough to give you whiplash – there were plenty of dramatic deaths, infidelities, crimes – you name it, the show probably had it. For its 35th anniversary, Neighbours even treated viewers to five weddings and three deaths – all in the space of one week.

7. Some people might look different, but they stay the same

It’s a classic soap trope, for a character to stay the same – despite being played by different actors. Lucy Robinson was played by three different actors over the course of her time on the show, and she wasn’t alone – other characters, such as Cody and Cheryl, also turned up with new faces.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]