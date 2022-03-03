Kylie Minogue pays emotional tribute to Neighbours as soap axed after 37 years

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Kylie Minogue pays emotional tribute to Neighbours as soap axed after 37 years

By Press Association
March 3 2022, 3.20pm Updated: March 3 2022, 8.59pm
Kylie Minogue (Matt Crossick/PA)
Kylie Minogue (Matt Crossick/PA)

Kylie Minogue has said she will be “forever grateful” for her time on Neighbours, after it was confirmed that the long-running Australian soap would stop production in June.

It was announced that the daytime drama, which has been shown on UK television for more than 30 years, will end after it lost its key UK broadcaster partner and failed to find alternative funding.

The popular show helped launch the careers of many stars, including Minogue’s when she joined in 1986 to play the role of Charlene Robinson.

Kylie and Jason
Kylie Minogue and Jason Donovan starred in Neighbours (PA)

She paid tribute to the soap on Twitter, writing: “I’ll be forever grateful for the experience & the friends I made on @neighbours.

“We had no idea how big the show would become and how passionately viewers would take it to heart.

“Pure love! I can still hear Madge calling … CHARLENE!!!!”

The drama about the residents of Ramsay Street also helped actors such as Jason Donovan and Margot Robbie find fame.

Australian actor Travis Burns, who played Tyler Brennan in the soap for three years, said it is an “end of an era”.

On Twitter, he added: “Super blessed to be a part of the show that created so many jobs for so many people.”

The future of the show had been in doubt after Channel 5 last month confirmed it would stop airing the show.

And on Thursday the show’s Twitter account said: “We are so sorry to say that after nearly 37 years and almost 9,000 episodes broadcast we have to confirm that Neighbours will cease production in June.

“Following the loss of our key broadcast partner in the UK and despite an extensive search for alternative funding, we simply have no option but to rest the show.

“To our amazing, loyal fans, we know this is a huge disappointment, as it is to all of us on the team. We thank you for all your messages and support and promise to end the show on an incredible high. From here on, we are celebrating Neighbours.”

Channel 5 said dropping the soap will allow funding to be diverted to original UK dramas.

Margot Robbie
Margot Robbie had a role on the soap before her Hollywood career (PA)

The longest running drama series on Australian television, Neighbours initially launched on the country’s Seven network in 1985, but the channel axed it before Ten picked it up the following year and it became an international hit.

In Australia it has been shown on digital channel 10 Peach since 2011 and has been reliant on the UK broadcaster for funding.

Neighbours was shown on BBC One until 2008, when it moved to Channel 5.

It has featured a number of British guest stars in recent years, including Amanda Holden, Sophie Ellis-Bextor, Ryan Thomas and Janet Street-Porter.

