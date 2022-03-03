The popularity of Bridgerton is ‘mind-blowing’, says Nicola Coughlan

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
The popularity of Bridgerton is ‘mind-blowing’, says Nicola Coughlan

By Press Association
March 3 2022, 4.52pm
Nicola Coughlan stars as Penelope Featherington in Netflix hit Bridgerton (Ian West/PA)
Bridgerton actress Nicola Coughlan has said the idea that the Netflix hit is watched by Kim Kardashian and the Duchess of Cambridge is “mind-blowing”.

Coughlan, 35, starred in the Channel 4 comedy Derry Girls, before taking on the role of Penelope Featherington, aka Lady Whistledown, in Bridgerton.

The Netflix show, based on a series of books of the same name by Julia Quinn, follows the eight siblings of the Bridgerton family as they attempt to find love in Regency-era England.

Bridgerton
Nicola Coughlan and Claudia Jessie play on-screen best friends Penelope Featherington and Eloise Bridgerton (Liam Daniel/Netflix/PA)

Speaking to Tatler about the fact that Kardashian, 41, and the Duchess of Cambridge, 40, are fans of the show, Coughlan said: “It’s crazy to think that something you made has been seen by that many people in the world.

“It’s quite mind-blowing.”

Bridgerton became the most watched show on Netflix when it was released on Christmas Day 2020, thanks to its risque scenes and opulent costumes and sets.

The show’s second series will be released later this month.

Speaking about her on-and-off-screen close friend Claudia Jessie, Coughlan said: “She’s a vegan Buddhist, she lives on a canal boat and only wears second-hand clothes.

“To talk to her is fascinating.”

Jessie, 32, plays Eloise Bridgerton in the series and revealed there are similarities between herself and her character.

Claudia Jessie
Claudia Jessie revealed she cried over the opportunity to wear some of the costumes while filming Bridgerton (Campbell Addy/Netflix/PA)

“My mum thinks I’m a lot like Eloise, and you know, she raised me, so probably dealt with me when I was Eloising about, being a terror,” she said.

Both Coughlan and Jessie wear a variety of opulent period costumes during the show, an opportunity which Jessie revealed brought her to tears.

“I cried a lot when I’d wear them.

“When I tried them on in fittings, I remember one particular dress I was like, ‘I feel so lucky to be wearing this’.

“And they said, ‘Do you want to go around and meet all the people who made this?’ And I did, sobbing. Unbelievable,” she said.

Bridgerton costume designer Ellen Mirojnick previously created costumes for The Greatest Showman and Maleficent: The Mistress Of Evil.

Tatler’s Bridgerton special featuring interviews with Coughlan and Jessie is currently available on newsstands and via digital download.

