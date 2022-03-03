Jewellery belonging to Dame Vera Lynn to be sold in charity auction

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Jewellery belonging to Dame Vera Lynn to be sold in charity auction

By Press Association
March 3 2022, 5.53pm
Jewellery belonging to Dame Vera Lynn will go on sale at auction later this month (Decca/PA)
Jewellery belonging to Dame Vera Lynn will be sold at auction later this month, in aid of the singer’s charitable trust.

Dame Vera captured the hearts of the nation during the Second World War with her uplifting musical performances and recordings.

She subsequently became known as the Forces’ Sweetheart, giving performances to troops as part of the Entertainments National Service Association.

Dame Vera Lynn
Dame Vera became known as the Forces’ Sweetheart as she sang to soldiers during the Second World War (Decca Records/PA)

Several items from Dame Vera’s private jewellery collection will go on sale at Toovey’s on March 16.

Among the items up for auction is a large late-Victorian diamond-set heart shape pendant locket pave, set with old cut diamonds and carrying a pre-sale estimate of £7,000-£10,000.

Alongside the pendant are several rings, bracelets, necklaces, and brooches often worn by Dame Vera.

Dame Vera’s family said they have decided to put the items up for sale to continue the charitable work the singer engaged with during her lifetime.

Virginia Lewis-Jones, Dame Vera’s daughter, said: “My mother’s jewellery reflected points of love in her life.

“Her charitable work was very precious to her so it is very fitting that the pieces of jewellery we have entered for auction at Toovey’s will benefit the Dame Vera Lynn Charitable Trust.”

One of the items up for sale is a diamond-set heart shape pendant locket, set with old cut diamonds (Toovey’s/PA)

Toovey’s chairman, Rupert Toovey added: “I have long admired the work of the Dame Vera Lynn Charitable Trust and I am delighted that Dame Vera’s jewellery will be sold to benefit the charity so close to her heart.

“Dame Vera Lynn was always outward facing and generous in using her gifts to make a difference to people’s lives, especially in the communities which she was particularly passionate about, those who served their country bravely in our Armed Forces, children with disabilities, and more recently, those she described as ‘the silent soldiers’ in our marvellous NHS”.

The Dame Vera Lynn Jewellery Auction will take place at Toovey’s Washington saleroom in West Sussex on March 16.

