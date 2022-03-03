Gossip Girl star Leighton Meester hopes to release new music this year

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Gossip Girl star Leighton Meester hopes to release new music this year

By Press Association
March 3 2022, 6.01pm
Leighton Meester has said she hopes to release new music this year (Dennis Van Tine/PA)
American actress Leighton Meester has revealed she hopes to release new music this year as she has a “bunch of stuff written and recorded”.

Meester, 35, starred as teenage socialite Blair Waldorf in the hit drama series Gossip Girl.

In addition to acting, Meester branched into music in 2009 and released two singles, Somebody to Love and Your Love’s a Drug.

Her debut album Heartstrings was released in 2014.

2012 MTV Movie Awards – Press Room – Los Angeles
Meester found fame in the hit US drama series Gossip Girl (PA)

Speaking to Cosmopolitan UK, Meester said she will “hopefully” be releasing new music this year.

“The short answer is yes. Hopefully soon. I have a bunch of stuff written and recorded and ready to go.

“It’s just a matter of when I can release it and when I can make time for that.

“I had it ready and set to go, and then the pandemic, and I’ve had another child so I thought, this isn’t the right timing. I think that the timing will probably happen this year, hopefully.”

Meester, who stars in new Netflix thriller The Weekend Away, told Cosmopolitan UK about how her personal experience of motherhood helped inform her latest role.

She said: “I really was excited about playing a new mother who’s having a weekend away for the first time, which is the most exciting and really the most terrifying prospect when you have a new baby.

“So I felt like that was the kind of character that I could very easily relate to, slip into, and have compassion for.

“When I got the script breakdown it was like a 35-year-old [woman] with a 10-month-old [baby], and I was like, ‘That is exactly me.’

Meester shares two children with her husband, actor and musician Adam Brody.

Comparing her own experiences to those of her character Beth in The Weekend Away, Meester said: “The element of being away from your child is very different from when you’re with your child.

“At least for me. When anything happens, if your kid gets hurt or something happens, that’s your number one concern.

“You have to be the grown up, which is really hard to be even when you are the grown up. [My character Beth] is not with her kid, and that would drive me mad.

“I would be devastated to be in a situation like that and be thousands of miles away from my kid.”

The full interview is available on Cosmopolitan UK’s YouTube channel.

