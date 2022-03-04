Shane Warne remembered as a ‘true cricket legend’

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Shane Warne has been remembered as a “true cricket legend” by his celebrity friends following his death at 52.

The record-breaking Australian bowler could not be revived after being found unresponsive in his Thailand villa, after suffering a suspected heart attack.

TV presenter Lizzie Cundy said in a tribute on Twitter that she and Warne shared “many laughs together”.

She said: “I’m absolutely devastated to have just heard my friend Shane Warne has past (sic) away.

“A true cricket legend and really lovely chap.

“We had many laughs together, I’m heartbroken. My thoughts and prayers are with his family.”

Similarly, Jemima Goldsmith, who was close friends with Warne, tweeted: “Devastating, shocking news about Shane Warne.

“A sporting hero for so many, inc my sons. And a giant-hearted friend.”

BBC Breakfast presenter Dan Walker recalled an appearance by Warne on the programme in January this year.

He tweeted: “Genuinely can’t believe the sad news about the death of Shane Warne.

“He came on Breakfast just a couple of weeks ago & was as effervescent as ever.

“What a talent he was. He had a huge impact on cricket and will be sorely missed by so many.”

Sports pundit Gabby Logan paid tribute to Shane Warne calling him a “rock n roll” sports legend.

The 48-year-old TV presenter appeared with Warne in 2012 on Sky One’s sports panel show A League Of Their Own.

She tweeted: “There really are very few genuine sporting legends, rock n roll sports stars who transcend their genre, Shane was absolutely one of those. Rest in peace.”

As the England Cricket team prepare for a three-Test series against the West Indies in the Caribbean, the players and umpires stood for a minute’s silence in honour of Warne.

The Victoria-born spinner was engaged to actress Elizabeth Hurley from September 2011 until they split in December 2013.

In 2016, Warne took part in the Australian version of the TV programme I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here!

During his six-week stay in the jungle, he was bitten on the head by an anaconda during a Tucker Trial which required him to stick his head into tanks fills with African clawed frogs, scorpions, cockroaches, rats and snakes.

During his stay in the South African bush, Warne received criticism after being openly critical of Steve Waugh, who was his captain while playing for Australia.

He also received a backlash for his outspoken views on the theory of evolution, suggesting humans “started from aliens” on the TV show.

Warne was the joint-leading wicket-taker as Australia won the 1999 World Cup and finished with 293 one-day dismissals in 194 matches. He ended his illustrious 15-year international career in 2007.