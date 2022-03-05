Stereophonics’ Kelly Jones on how his child’s cancer inspired ‘celebratory’ song

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Stereophonics’ Kelly Jones on how his child’s cancer inspired ‘celebratory’ song

By Press Association
March 5 2022, 1.13pm
Kelly Jones of the Stereophonics (Scott Garfitt/PA)
Stereophonics frontman Kelly Jones has revealed his song Forever was originally written about the “serious and scary” period where his first child was being treated for cancer.

The track features on the Welsh rock band’s new album Oochya! but emerged when his son Colby, who now attends the prestigious Brit School in south London, was around 18 months old.

Jones rediscovered the unused track while working on new Stereophonics material during lockdown and felt the sentiment would resonate with listeners today.

Stereophonics bandmembers Adam Zindani, Richard Jones, Kelly Jones and Jamie Morrison (Lia Toby/PA)

On the melodic down-tempo song, he sings about wishing he could “fly away forever” and “take your pain for you and release you”.

He told the PA news agency: “Forever was written quite a long time ago lyrically and at the time it was about being faced with something that was quite serious and scary in my life.

“Not knowing how I was going to deal with it and trying to protect the person who was going through it.

“It became like wanting to escape, but you can’t escape because you have to face whatever is going on.

“So it’s about freedom and it’s about escapism, but it’s also about, I guess, you have to keep on keeping on through it, throughout whatever the tough times are.”

Jones has two children with his former partner, Rebecca Walters, and two with his wife, MTV journalist, Jakki Healy. Colby, his eldest, is transgender.

He added: “That song was about where my youngest – my first kid at the time – was going through cancer when they were like 18 months, 19 months old.

“It was relevant then but I never released the song.

“But then as life goes on you have other challenges in your life and I just thought the lyric was quite… It wasn’t ambiguous but it was open for interpretation.

“I hadn’t forgotten about it. I had the song there, but it fitted the feeling of the record.

“Because I think as much as the song was about something very, very personal, the sentiment of how the song makes you feel is quite celebratory.

“It’s a kind of strange juxtaposition really.”

Oochya! by Stereophonics is out now.

