Dancing On Ice star Brendan Cole earns perfect score for second week running

By Press Association
March 6 2022, 7.13pm
Brendan Cole has earned a perfect score from the Dancing On Ice judges for a second week running (Matt Frost/ITV)
Brendan Cole has earned a perfect score from the Dancing On Ice judges for a second week running.

The former Strictly Come Dancing professional secured 40 points for his skate to Let’s Face The Music And Dance from the film Follow The Fleet, after ending his routine with a successful headbanger move.

The celebrity contestants are performing routines inspired by Olympic champions and show judges Jayne Torvill and Christopher Dean.

Cole was first on the ice alongside his pro partner Vanessa Bauer during Sunday night’s show.

Asked how he found the routine, Cole said: “Scary, full-on scary. There was so much content in there and we wanted to do justice to Jayne and Chris.”

Torvill told him “everything flowed beautifully together” before fellow judge Ashley Banjo described the routine as “near-perfect”.

Last week, Cole earned 40 for a performance to Falling by Harry Styles, which saw him dance as ‘rain’ poured down on him on the ice rink.

BMX Olympic silver medal winner Kye Whyte delivered a fast-paced, 1950s-inspired routine to At The Hop by Danny & The Juniors, ending with a headbanger.

He completed the routine successfully, despite suffering a fall during rehearsals.

He scored 37 out of a possible 40 points, his highest score of the competition.

Dean told him: “When you were skating, I was skating it with you. That’s the sign of a great performance. We were with you all the way.”

Last week, Coronation Street star Sally Dynevor was eliminated from the show after losing in the skate-off to Whyte.

