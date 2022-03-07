Musical acts announced for the Baftas 2022 ceremony

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Musical acts announced for the Baftas 2022 ceremony

By Press Association
March 7 2022, 12.03am
The Baftas mask (Daniel Leal-Olivas/PA)
The Baftas mask (Daniel Leal-Olivas/PA)

Dame Shirley Bassey and actress Emilia Jones will perform during the Bafta awards ceremony, it has been announced.

Dame Shirley, 85, will open this year’s event at the Royal Albert Hall, while Jones – who is nominated for her performance in Coda – will perform during the show.

Celebrating the 60th anniversary of the James Bond franchise, Dame Shirley will deliver a rendition of a 007 theme to be revealed on the night.

Dame Shirley Bassey (Jonathan Brady/PA)
Dame Shirley Bassey (Jonathan Brady/PA)

She has recorded the theme for multiple Bond films – including Goldfinger, Diamonds Are Forever and Moonraker.

Jones, the daughter of Welsh classical singer Aled Jones, will perform a rendition of folk star Joni Mitchell’s ballad Both Sides Now, a song taken from her performance in the film Coda.

The 20-year-old is nominated for best actress in a leading role alongside names such as Lady Gaga for House Of Gucci, Alana Haim for Licorice Pizza and Joanna Scanlan for After Love.

Emilia Jones (Ian West/PA)
Emilia Jones (Ian West/PA)

It was previously announced that Lady Gaga will introduce the rising star segment at this year’s awards

The pop star turned actress will speak about the importance of supporting the next generation of talent and welcome last year’s rising star award recipient, Bukky Bakray.

Bakray will then present the coveted mask to this year’s winner.

The Baftas will take place on March 13 and broadcast on BBC One and BBC iPlayer from 7pm.

[[title]]

[[text]]

