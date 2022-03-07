Ross Kemp reveals which quiz show hosts he researched ahead of Bridge Of Lies

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Ross Kemp has said he looked to broadcasting “icon” Sir Bruce Forsyth for inspiration while doing research for his first quiz show.

The actor and TV presenter, 57, also watched contemporary quiz shows hosted by stars such as Alexander Armstrong and Bradley Walsh while preparing to front Bridge Of Lies on BBC One.

Kemp is known for playing Grant Mitchell in the BBC soap opera EastEnders, as well as presenting documentaries, including Ross Kemp On Gangs, which won a Bafta for best factual series in 2006.

However, he is turning his hand to quiz show hosting for the first time with his new series.

Speaking about what he learned from his research, he said: “I watched lots of current quiz show hosts, like Alexander Armstrong and Bradley Walsh, as well as some icons like Brucie during my research, and my main takeaway from that was: if you want to be successful in this role, you’ve just got to be yourself.”

Bridge Of Lies aims to keep contestants on their toes as teams attempt to cross the bridge of stepping stones by choosing the truth options and avoiding the lies, or they risk falling off the bridge and out of the game.

Kemp described the format as “soapy” because of the human drama it creates.

He said: “We also get to watch contestants reacting to how their fellow team members play the game.

“We see inside the various group dynamics and get an insight into how these people interact with each other. It can all get a little bit soapy actually.

“You don’t have to be a massive quizzer to get into it – it’s as much about following the journey of the contestants as it is about knowing or not knowing the answers.”

Kemp, who has explored acting, presenting and writing during his career, said he had accepted the offer to host the show because it was a new challenge.

He said: “Mainly for that very reason: the fact I’ve never done it before. It was a challenge.

“I sometimes write treatments for documentaries, and I always know that if I can picture it coming off the page, then there’s a good chance it will get made and will make good television.

“As soon as I read the treatment for Bridge Of Lies, I could visualise it coming to life. It all made total sense straight away, and that was really exciting for me.”

Bridge Of Lies was commissioned as part of an initiative to find new quiz formats made in Scotland.

It begins on BBC One and iPlayer at 4.30pm on March 14 and continues daily.