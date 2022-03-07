Gigi Hadid pledges to donate catwalk show earnings to Ukraine relief

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Gigi Hadid pledges to donate catwalk show earnings to Ukraine relief

By Press Association
March 7 2022, 8.29am
Gigi Hadid (Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP)
Gigi Hadid has pledged to donate her earnings from the current fashion week shows “to aid those suffering from the war in Ukraine”.

The catwalk star, who is one of the most high-profile models to appear at the autumn/winter collections as they are unveiled around the world, said she will also continue to offer support to Palestinians who are suffering.

Her father, the real estate developer Mohamed Hadid, was born in Palestine and fled to Syrian refugee camps with his family as a baby.

She wrote on Instagram: “Having a set Fashion Month schedule has meant that my colleagues and I often present new fashion collections during heartbreaking and traumatic times in history.

“We don’t have control over most of our work schedules, but we would like to walk ‘for’ something.

“Following in the footsteps of my friend @micarganaraz, I am pledging to donate my earnings from the Fall 2022 shows to aid those suffering from the war in Ukraine, as well as continuing to support those experiencing the same in Palestine.

“Our eyes and hearts must be open to all human injustice.

“May we all see each other as brothers and sisters, beyond politics, beyond race, beyond religion.

“At the the end of the day, innocent lives pay for war- not leaders.

“HANDS OFF UKRAINE. HANDS OFF PALESTINE. PEACE. PEACE. PEACE.”

Italy Fashion Versace F/W 22-23
Gigi Hadid on the Versace catwalk in Milan (Antonio Calanni/AP)

Hadid has appeared in catwalk shows for fashion labels including Versace, Moschino, Off-White and Vivienne Westwood over the past few weeks.

Argentinian model Mica Arganaraz, who has walked in shows for designers including YSL and Prada over the course of the month-long fashion shows, has already pledged to donate her earnings amid the ongoing refugee crisis.

