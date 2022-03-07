There are places I remember…

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Entertainment Music

There are places I remember…

By Press Association
March 7 2022, 3.01pm
A mural of Ringo Starr, by Liverpool artist John Culshaw, is unveiled on the gable end of The Empress pub in Admiral Street in Toxteth, across the road from the former Beatle’s childhood home (Peter Byrne/PA)
A mural of Ringo Starr, by Liverpool artist John Culshaw, is unveiled on the gable end of The Empress pub in Admiral Street in Toxteth, across the road from the former Beatle’s childhood home (Peter Byrne/PA)

A huge mural of Ringo Starr has been completed on the site of a former pub a stone’s throw from the former Beatle’s childhood home in Liverpool.

The musician paid tribute to his local, The Empress, on the cover of his first solo album, Sentimental Journey.

He was born just around the corner from the pub, in Madryn Street in the Dingle area of south Liverpool, and lived close by in Admiral Grove from the age of six.

Ringo Starr mural
The colourful mural of Ringo Starr on the side of former pub The Empress, close to his childhood home in Liverpool (Peter Byrne/PA)

His mother, Elsie, worked as a barmaid at the pub in High Park Street, Toxteth, before Ringo, then known as Richard Starkey, found fame and fortune in the Fab Four.

The mural has been painted by Liverpool artist John Culshaw, who has painted a number of football-themed murals across the city.

Despite closing down a number of years ago, The Empress is a destination for Beatles fans taking in the city, with tourists frequently visiting the landmark.

A Beatles-themed hotel has been rumoured for the building, but, according to Liverpool City Council planning documents, the former pub is to be converted into a house of multiple occupancy.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier