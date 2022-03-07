Lady Gaga tour dates released after pandemic postponement

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Lady Gaga tour dates released after pandemic postponement

By Press Association
March 7 2022, 4.25pm
Lady Gaga has announced new tour dates spanning 14 cities worldwide (Matt Crossick/PA)
Lady Gaga has announced her new tour dates after six shows were postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The 12-time Grammy award-winner will appear in 14 cities worldwide in The Chromatica Ball Summer Stadium Tour 2022.

The 35-year-old singer and actress will now perform twice at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London, as well as in venues across Europe and the USA.

Tickets for the original six shows announced before the pandemic in New York, Chigaco, Boston, Toronto, London and Paris are still valid, with more still available.

Lady Gaga has announced dates for her 2022 Chromatica tour will span 14 cities over two months (Norbert Schoerner/PA)

A second date has been added in London, and the tour now includes eight more cities – Los Angeles, San Francisco, Washington DC, Dallas, Atlanta, Dusseldorf, Stockholm and Arnhem.

Tickets for newly added tour dates go on sale on Friday March 11.

For all shows in the USA, one dollar (76p) from each ticket sold will be donated to the Born This Way Foundation, a charity created by the singer and her mother, Cynthia Germanotta, which focuses on helping young people and community relations.

The tour is linked to her sixth studio album and her sixth consecutive number one album, released in 2020, and features collaborations with Ariana Grande, Elton John and Blackpink.

In 2021, Gaga released a remix version of Chromatica, called Dawn Of Chromatica, and featured further collaborations with artists such as Charli XCX and Mura Masa.

The tour will run from July 17 to September 10, beginning in Dusseldorf in Germany and ending in Los Angeles.

It was also previously announced that she will introduce the EE Rising Star segment at this year’s Bafta film awards, where she is nominated in the best actress in a leading role catgory for House Of Gucci.

