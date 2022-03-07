Dizzee Rascal smashes photographer’s camera after being convicted of assault

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Dizzee Rascal smashes photographer’s camera after being convicted of assault

By Press Association
March 7 2022, 5.09pm Updated: March 7 2022, 8.19pm
Grime artist Dizzee Rascal, real name Dylan Kwabena Mills, arrives at Wimbledon Magistrates' Court (James Manning/PA)
Grime artist Dizzee Rascal, real name Dylan Kwabena Mills, arrives at Wimbledon Magistrates’ Court (James Manning/PA)

Dizzee Rascal smashed a photographer’s camera outside court after being convicted of assaulting his ex-fiancee.

The grime artist, 37, whose real name is Dylan Mills, hurled the camera across the road outside Wimbledon Magistrates’ Court, just moments after a verdict of guilty was returned for a charge of assault against Cassandra Jones, the mother of his two children.

PA news agency photographer James Manning said: “He came out of the court, I was taking his picture, just standing still on the corner.

“He then pushed my camera into my face, which then caused it to fall to the floor, at which point he then picked it up and then threw it across the road.

“It smashed into a lot of pieces.

“He was angry, he came straight out of the door, didn’t say anything, didn’t say anything until the point at which he pushed my camera.

“I think he said something like ‘get away’ or ‘get out of my face’ or something along those lines.

“After that he just walked off and I didn’t chase after him or anything like that.”

Dizzee Rascal court case
Dizzee Rascal, real name Dylan Kwabena Mills, threw the camera into the road (PA)

Mills had just been found guilty of attacking Ms Jones by pressing his forehead against hers and pushing her to the ground during a “chaotic” row at a residential property in Streatham, south London, on June 8 last year.

The musician, behind chart-topping singles Bonkers and Dance Wiv Me, assaulted her after becoming “frustrated” over custody arrangements and they had an argument when he dropped off their daughter at the property, the court heard.

Mills, who had two children with Ms Jones before they split up in February 2021, was said to have “barged” into the home, banged his head on a fridge three times while holding his son and began “screaming and shouting” at Ms Jones and her mother, Dawn Kirk.

Dizzee Rascal court case
Dizzee Rascal was convicted of assaulting his ex-fiancee (James Manning/PA)

The court heard how Ms Jones began filming him, but he took her phone from her and then took Ms Kirk’s phone, and his shouting became so loud that it alerted two neighbours and police were called.

A judge was told how when they arrived, Mills said “I’m the aggressor”, but later gave a prepared statement in a police interview, denying the allegations and claimed he had been assaulted by Ms Jones.

He will be sentenced for assault on April 8 at Croydon Magistrates’ Court.

