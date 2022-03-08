Taron Egerton does not faint during second night of West End play

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Taron Egerton made it through the second night of his new West End play without fainting and informed fans in a light-hearted online video.

The Rocketman star, 32, is currently performing in a revival of Mike Bartlett’s 2009 play Cock at London’s Ambassadors Theatre.

During Saturday night’s first preview, he fainted on stage and was attended to by a doctor in the audience, with his understudy Joel Harper-Jackson stepping in to finish the play.

But taking to Instagram on Monday night he reassured fans that his second show had gone more smoothly.

“Second preview, didn’t pass out, so…” he said, smiling and giving the thumbs up.

Last night was an absolute privilege. Taron is a true gentleman, has been so supportive & most importantly he’s okay & will be back on Monday. The team at @cocktheplayldn have been so supportive & I feel extraordinarily lucky to have experienced that moment. I’ll never forget it. pic.twitter.com/57LkXuHY9I — JOEL HARPER-JACKSON (@JoelHarperJacks) March 6, 2022

Following the worrying incident on Sunday Egerton reassured fans he was “completely fine” but had suffered a “sore neck and a bruised ego”.

He said: “I’ve decided to put a positive spin on it and I would appreciate it if anyone who was in the theatre last night just said that I gave such a committed, electrifying performance that my body couldn’t handle it and checked out.

“That being said, apparently you’re meant to actually do the full show and not just three quarters of it. So I’ll be back with a vengeance tomorrow night.”

He also praised Harper-Jackson as “an amazing actor and a lovely person”, adding: “Thank you Joel.”

On Sunday afternoon, Harper-Jackson wrote on Twitter that taking Egerton’s place on stage had been “an absolute privilege”.