BBC Radio 1 DJ surprises Greg James with baby news

BBC Radio 1 DJ Charlie Hedges surprised Greg James by announcing she is pregnant with her first child live on his breakfast show.

The radio broadcaster, 35, who presents as part of Rickie, Melvin and Charlie, dropped the baby news during the Tell Me Something Good segment on the Tuesday morning show.

Following the shock announcement, James said: “What are you talking about?

“Are you joking, what are you talking about? Oh my god.”

Hedges replied: “Do you want to see my belly?

“I’m having a baby, Greg. Surprise.”

The Radio 1 DJ shared an ultrasound image of the baby on Instagram, captioning it: “I am so incredibly grateful and excited to be sharing the most beautiful news with you all.

“I am going to be a new mummy very soon and Baby hedges would like to say hi to you all.

The broadcaster presents as part of Rickie, Melvin and Charlie on BBC Radio 1 (Ian West/PA)

“To say we are over the moon is an understatement.”

Radio presenter Zoe Ball, comedian Keith Lemon and musician Example were among the celebrities sharing their congratulations.

Fitness coach Joe Wicks also commented: “Go on girl. Congratulations.”

It comes as Radio 1 announced The Saturdays singer Mollie King will host a brand-new show launching in September as part of the station’s schedule change.

Radio 1’s Future Pop will showcase emerging UK and international pop artists on Thursday’s between 8pm and 10pm.

Mollie King will host a brand-new show on BBC Radio 1 (BBC/PA)

Hedges will continue to present her weekend slot with co-host Matt Edmondson on Radio 1, the BBC have announced.

Aled Jones, head of BBC Radio 1, said: “New Music is at the heart of Radio 1 so I’m thrilled we are launching Radio 1’s Future Pop which will be dedicated to finding the next big UK and international pop artist.

“Mollie is the perfect person to take on this new show as someone who has been on the same journey a lot of these musicians are about to embark on.”

The BBC station also announced that DJ Target and Rene LaVice will be leaving their Radio 1 slots as part of the schedule change.

Jones added: “A huge thank you to Rene for five fantastic years at the station, I’m glad he will remain a key part of the Radio 1 Dance family.

“Thank you to DJ Target who has brought some iconic moments to Radio 1, I’ll continue to watch the show flourish on 1Xtra.”