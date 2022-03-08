BBC Radio 1 DJ surprises Greg James with baby news

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
BBC Radio 1 DJ surprises Greg James with baby news

By Press Association
March 8 2022, 2.23pm
BBC Radio 1 DJ Charlie Hedges (Lia Toby/PA)
BBC Radio 1 DJ Charlie Hedges (Lia Toby/PA)

BBC Radio 1 DJ Charlie Hedges surprised Greg James by announcing she is pregnant with her first child live on his breakfast show.

The radio broadcaster, 35, who presents as part of Rickie, Melvin and Charlie, dropped the baby news during the Tell Me Something Good segment on the Tuesday morning show.

Following the shock announcement, James said: “What are you talking about?

“Are you joking, what are you talking about? Oh my god.”

Hedges replied: “Do you want to see my belly?

“I’m having a baby, Greg. Surprise.”

The Radio 1 DJ shared an ultrasound image of the baby on Instagram, captioning it: “I am so incredibly grateful and excited to be sharing the most beautiful news with you all.

“I am going to be a new mummy very soon and Baby hedges would like to say hi to you all.

Brit Awards 2018 – Arrivals – London
The broadcaster presents as part of Rickie, Melvin and Charlie on BBC Radio 1 (Ian West/PA)

“To say we are over the moon is an understatement.”

Radio presenter Zoe Ball, comedian Keith Lemon and musician Example were among the celebrities sharing their congratulations.

Fitness coach Joe Wicks also commented: “Go on girl. Congratulations.”

It comes as Radio 1 announced The Saturdays singer Mollie King will host a brand-new show launching in September as part of the station’s schedule change.

Radio 1’s Future Pop will showcase emerging UK and international pop artists on Thursday’s between 8pm and 10pm.

Mollie King
Mollie King will host a brand-new show on BBC Radio 1 (BBC/PA)

Hedges will continue to present her weekend slot with co-host Matt Edmondson on Radio 1, the BBC have announced.

Aled Jones, head of BBC Radio 1, said: “New Music is at the heart of Radio 1 so I’m thrilled we are launching Radio 1’s Future Pop which will be dedicated to finding the next big UK and international pop artist.

“Mollie is the perfect person to take on this new show as someone who has been on the same journey a lot of these musicians are about to embark on.”

The BBC station also announced that DJ Target and Rene LaVice will be leaving their Radio 1 slots as part of the schedule change.

Jones added: “A huge thank you to Rene for five fantastic years at the station, I’m glad he will remain a key part of the Radio 1 Dance family.

“Thank you to DJ Target who has brought some iconic moments to Radio 1, I’ll continue to watch the show flourish on 1Xtra.”

