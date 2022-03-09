Ewan McGregor is hunted by dark forces in new trailer for Obi-Wan Kenobi series

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Entertainment TV & Film

Ewan McGregor is hunted by dark forces in new trailer for Obi-Wan Kenobi series

By Press Association
March 9 2022, 11.03pm
Ewan McGregor is hunted by dark forces in new trailer for Obi-Wan Kenobi series (Disney/PA)
Ewan McGregor is hunted by dark forces in new trailer for Obi-Wan Kenobi series (Disney/PA)

Ewan McGregor keeps watch over a young Luke Skywalker as he is hunted by dark forces in the latest trailer for Disney’s upcoming Obi-Wan Kenobi TV series.

The Jedi Master admits “the fight is done, we lost”, as he hides out in a secluded cave located in the desert.

The series begins 10 years after the events of the 2005 film Star Wars: Revenge Of The Sith in which Kenobi faced the downfall and corruption of his best friend and Jedi apprentice, Anakin Skywalker.

The series begins 10 years after the events of the 2005 film Star Wars: Revenge Of The Sith (Disney/PA)

Hayden Christensen will also reprise his role as the corrupted Padawan who turns into the villainous Darth Vader.

But other evil is afoot, as a dark voice reveals that: “The key to hunting Jedi is patience.

“Jedi cannot help what they are. Their compassion leaves a trail.”

Appearing to refer to Kenobi, it continues: “The Jedi code is like an itch, he cannot help it.”

Indira Varma joins the Star Wars spin-off cast as an Imperial captain (Disney/PA)

The trailer also features lightsaber CGI action as well as a return of the classic Star Wars anthem  Duel Of The Fates, composed by John Williams.

Other stars joining the cast include Moses Ingram, Joel Edgerton, Kumail Nanjiani, Indira Varma and Rupert Friend.

McGregor has not played the role of the Jedi Master for more than 15 years as he starred in the three Star Wars prequels from 1999 to 2005.

The Scottish actor will also act as an executive producer for the series, alongside LucasFilm boss Kathleen Kennedy, Michelle Rejwan, Deborah Chow, and writer Joby Harold.

The event series will be directed by Chow, who previously helmed two episodes of the first series of The Mandalorian – which first aired in 2019.

The upcoming Obi-Wan Kenobi TV series is part of a collection of live-action Star Wars shows being created for Disney+.

The streaming service announced in 2020 that it had 10 Star Wars series spin-offs planned, which includes The Mandalorian and The Book Of Boba Fett, which premiered at the end of 2021.

Obi-Wan Kenobi will be available on Disney+ from May 25.

[[title]]

[[text]]

