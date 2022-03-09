Bob Geldof shows solidarity with Ukraine at fundraising event

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Bob Geldof shows solidarity with Ukraine at fundraising event

By Press Association
March 9 2022, 11.27pm
Imelda May and Bob Geldof on stage at the Night for Ukraine concert at Roundhouse, north London (Ian West/PA)
Bob Geldof repeated “what’s so funny about peace, love and understanding” in a performance raising money for Ukraine following the Russian invasion.

Night for Ukraine was held at the Roundhouse in north London on Wednesday evening, with the funds raised donated to the Disasters Emergency Committee (DEC) appeal to provide aid to people fleeing Ukraine.

DEC chief executive Saleh Saeed told the PA news agency he was “absolutely delighted” that Irish singer Geldof was “onboard” for the appeal, which he said has raised £132 million in six days.

Night for Ukraine – Roundhouse, London
Bloom Twins (Ian West/PA)

“There is obviously so much talent, so many artists have shown up tonight to show their support for the people of Ukraine which demonstrates that the wonderful support from the UK public, it is just absolutely phenomenal,” he said.

The project was organised by the founder of Secret Cinema, Fabien Riggall, in collaboration with the Ukrainian pop duo Bloom Twins.

Opening the show, Riggall said he pulled the event together because he “felt powerless” watching the news and that “artists should lead the way”.

Night for Ukraine – Roundhouse, London
The Pretenders on stage at Night For Ukraine (Ian West/PA)

Before the music kicked off, the venue was plunged into darkness marking one minute of silence for the people of Ukraine.

The Bloom Twins, made up of twin sisters Anna and Sonia Kuprienko, performed an A Capella set and a new song they wrote “on the first day of the war”, telling the audience “we should be making songs not bombs”.

The pop stars dedicated their last performance to their friends and family “who are still in Ukraine”, before thanking the audience for “making a difference”.

Night for Ukraine – Roundhouse, London
Imelda May and Bob Geldof on stage (Ian West/PA)

The Pretenders star Chrissie Hynde said “I have no words for this situation but I have a couple of songs” before performing an emotional rendition of I’ll Stand By You.

Irish singer Imelda May took to the stage saying “Slava Ukraini” meaning “Glory to Ukraine”, while her Ukrainian backing singer from The London Community Gospel Choir was wrapped in the country’s flag.

Musician and activist Geldof performed his rendition of Nick Lowe’s What’s So Funny Bout Peace, Love, and Understanding, a song that “sums up the values I have believed in most of my life.”

Night for Ukraine – Roundhouse, London
Jack Garratt on stage at the Night for Ukraine concert (Ian West/PA)

The evening also featured the resident choreographer of The Royal Ballet, Wayne McGregor, Jack Garratt on the piano and a performance from rock band Franz Ferdinand.

The Ukrainian baritone and principal artist for the Royal Opera House Yuriy Yurchuk, born in Kyiv, appeared alongside Russian pianist Konstantin Lapshin who received a round of applause from the audience.

A host of other artists performed on the night including Eckoes, Peter Xan, Joseph Toonga, Nadeem Din-Gabisi, Joseph Lawrence, Collette Cooper, Archive and Tom Baxter – who sang a song he had previously written about the Iraq war.

Night for Ukraine – Roundhouse, London
Joseph Lawrence on stage at the Night for Ukraine event (Ian West/PA)

Sunflowers, the national flower of Ukraine, adorned the venue and ticket holders were seen sporting yellow ribbons in their hair and waving the flowers during performances.

Similarly, the colours of blue and yellow, from the Ukrainian flag, decorated the London venue.

The evening also featured an address from the DEC chief executive Mr Saeed, who said artists coming together is “incredibly powerful” and “people will listen”.

Night for Ukraine – Roundhouse, London
Peter Xan (Ian West/PA)

Speaking to PA, he said: “The charities on the ground are all working to upscale their efforts inside Ukraine as well as you can imagine it is going to be a mammoth task to be able to scale up the response and that is one of the challenges that we all face.

“Clearly we have to be there not just today and tomorrow but for the weeks and months and years ahead because it looks as though it is going to be sadly a protracted crisis.

“The UN estimates that 1.4 billion dollars is required for the humanitarian response, the concern and the fear is that this is going to be the biggest refugee crisis since World War II, the need is going to be here for a long time.

“We welcome the support, the need is absolutely huge.”

The chief executive added to “watch this space” as plans come together for a “large concert some time at the end of the month” in aid of the appeal.

The DEC brings together 15 of the UK’s leading aid charities – including British Red Cross, Oxfam UK and Save the Children UK – who are working on the ground in Ukraine and at the country’s borders to help those fleeing the conflict.

Night For Ukraine is encouraging other artists, organisers and venues to stage their own night across the nation to support DEC.

