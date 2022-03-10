Sir Michael Morpurgo’s poetic tribute for Queen’s Jubilee gets release date

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Sir Michael Morpurgo’s poetic tribute for Queen’s Jubilee gets release date

By Press Association
March 10 2022, 12.04am
Michael Morpurgo has written a book about the Queen (Jonathan Brady/PA)
A fairy storybook by author Sir Michael Morpurgo to commemorate the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee will be released this spring.

The poetic tribute, There Once Is A Queen, will tell the story of the Queen’s life during her 70-year reign as monarch.

Michael Foreman has illustrated the tale due to be published on May 12, which will later be brought to life through artists during the official jubilee celebrations in June.

The Queen is celebrating 70 years on the throne (Joe Giddens/PA)

The story will begin with the Queen as a child, planting an oak tree with her father.

It will follow her story and aims to bring her “historic reign vividly to life” for readers of all ages.

Morpurgo said: “I very much wanted my story to play a small part in the celebration of Her Majesty The Queen’s Platinum Jubilee in the June of 2022.

“There was another Queen Elizabeth some time ago, a cousin 14-times removed to our own Queen. A great writer, Edmund Spenser, once wrote a long poem about her that he called The Faerie Queene.

“My story is not a poem, and not long, but, as you will discover, it is also about a fairy queen – although spelt differently.

“Michael Foreman and I should like to dedicate this book to Her Majesty The Queen, in gratitude, in affection and in admiration.”

Foreman added: “It is an honour to be part of Michael Morpurgo’s tribute to Her Majesty The Queen.

“While researching the long, colourful thread of her life, through a changing world, it has been impressed upon me the part she has played in the tapestry of all our lives.”

The Prince of Wales alongside Michael Morpurgo (David Rose/Daily Telegraph/PA)

The main celebrations for the Platinum Jubilee will centre on a four-day bank holiday weekend in June.

The royal extravaganza also includes a live pop concert at Buckingham Palace, a carnival pageant on the streets of London, jubilee lunches and the lighting of beacons across the world.

The pageant master, Adrian Evans, said that much of the “impetus and early inspiration” for the Platinum Jubilee celebration came whilst in the company of Morpurgo and Foreman.

He added: “Together we have created something of historical importance of which I am very proud.”

The book will be published by HarperCollins Children’s Books.

The publishing house’s executive publisher, Ann-Janine Murtagh, noted that Morpurgo brings the “perfect sense of occasion” to the piece alongside Foreman’s “beautifully rendered watercolours”.

She added: “Together they weave a glorious tapestry marking the extraordinary life of our Queen and celebrating a unique moment in our shared history. It is a book for all ages to enjoy together and will be a treasured keepsake of this joyful event.”

There Once Is A Queen by Michael Morpurgo will be published by HarperCollins Children’s Book on May 12.

