2022 International Booker Prize longlist announced

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Lifestyle

2022 International Booker Prize longlist announced

By Press Association
March 10 2022, 9.33am
Polish author Olga Tokarczuk is in the running to win the International Booker Prize for the second time after winning the prize in 2018 for her book Flights (Matt Crossick/PA)
Polish author Olga Tokarczuk is in the running to win the International Booker Prize for the second time after winning the prize in 2018 for her book Flights (Matt Crossick/PA)

Olga Tokarczuk and David Grossman are in the running to win their second International Booker Prize for Fiction.

The judges have announced 13 books for this years longlist, chosen from 135 novels published in the UK or Ireland by writers of any nationality, following a record number of submissions.

The 13 longlisted works have been translated from 10 languages and originate from 12 countries across four continents.

Polish writer and activist Tokarczuk, 60, won the award in 2018 for her novel Flights, translated by Jennifer Croft.

David Grossman
David Grossman previously won the Booker International Prize with translator Jessica Cohen in 2017 for A Horse Walks Into A Bar (Man Booker International Prize/PA)

In the same year, Tokarczuk won the Nobel Prize in Literature, for what the Nobel Prize described as “a narrative imagination that with encyclopaedic passion represents the crossing of boundaries as a form of life”.

Tokarczuk’s The Books Of Jacob has been longlisted for the 2022 prize. The 912-page novel is divided into seven books.

The International Booker is award each year to a single fiction book – either a novel or short story collection – and, according to the prize, “aims to encourage more publishing and reading of quality works of imagination from all over the world, and to give greater recognition to the role of translators”.

The award includes £50,000 prize money, which is split equally between the winning book’s author and translator.

In 2022, each shortlisted author and translator will receive £2,500, increased from £1,000 in previous years and bringing the total value of the prize to £80,000.

Israeli author Grossman, 68, was awarded the International Booker Prize in 2017 for his work A Horse Walks Into A Bar, translated by Jessica Cohen.

He is once again in the running for the prize for his novel More Than I Love My Life, also translated from Hebrew by Cohen.

Chair of the International Booker Prize, Frank Wynne, said: “Borges famously believed that paradise would be ‘a kind of library’, and spending the past year in the company of some of the world’s great writers and their equally gifted translators has been a kind of heaven.

“From the intimate to the epic, the numinous to the profane, the books make up a passionately-debated longlist that trace a ring around the world.

“These 13 titles from 12 countries and 10 languages explore the breadth and depth of human experience, and are a testament to the power of language and literature.”

International Booker Prize
Last year’s International Booker Prize was won by David Diop’s At Night All Blood Is Black (International Booker Prize/PA)

David Diop won the prize in 2021 for his novel Night All Blood Is Black, originally written in French and translated into English by Anna Moschovakis.

Following the announcement, sales of Night All Blood Is Black saw a 447% increase on the week before.

Former president of the United States Barack Obama also listed At Night All Blood Is Black on his summer reading list.

The 2022 International Booker Prize was selected by the 2022 judging panel, consisting of translator Frank Wynne, author and academic Merve Emre, writer and lawyer Petina Gappah, writer and comedian Viv Groskop, and translator and author Jeremy Tiang.

The shortlist for the International Booker Prize for Fiction will be announced on April 7.

The announcement of the winner of the prize will follow on May 26 at a ceremony at One Marylebone in London.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier