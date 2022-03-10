ITV shows go off air after suspicious package prompts security alert

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Entertainment TV & Film

ITV shows go off air after suspicious package prompts security alert

By Press Association
March 10 2022, 1.37pm Updated: March 10 2022, 4.05pm
Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby (Ian West/PA)
Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby (Ian West/PA)

ITV’s live shows have been taken air after a suspicious package prompted a security alert near the London studios where they are filmed.

Viewers were left baffled after This Morning went off air suddenly on Thursday and Loose Women did not air a live show.

Tube stations White City and Wood Lane, which near to Television Centre, were closed after police found a suspicious package and the area was evacuated.

Police said they were called to Wood Lane, White City at 11.14am on Thursday.

At that time the live broadcast of This Morning went off air and a pre-recorded compilation show began.

A pre-recorded episode of Loose Women has also been shown.

A statement from Metropolitan Police said: “At 11:14hrs on Thursday, 10 March, police were called to reports of a security alert at Wood Lane, White City.

“It was reported a suspicious item had been discovered.

“The area was evacuated as a precaution and White City and Wood Lane tube stations were temporarily closed.

“The incident was stood down shortly before 12:49hrs.

“An investigation is ongoing.”

This Morning went to an advert break during the final 15 minutes of the live show, but when it returned, an old episode of the show was being aired.

The opening credits appeared and were followed by a recorded clip of presenters Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield.

Schofield said: “Welcome to This Morning. As we can’t be with you live today we have lined up some of our best bits to enjoy.”

The re-run episode showed an interview with a tree-hugger and with “Britain’s dullest man”.

Panel show Loose Women, which is on ITV immediately after This Morning, also did not air a live show.

Instead, viewers were shown presenter Nadia Sawalha telling viewers they were seeing a “very special episode” of Loose Women, which would be showing the best bits of the Life Before Loose series.

Tweets on the This Morning and Loose Women accounts said: “We apologise for the break in live programming today. We are currently running pre-recorded content and hope to be back with you soon.”

A spokesperson for ITV said: “Due to a suspected security alert, the building which ITV daytime broadcast from was safely evacuated.

“The issue has been resolved and staff have returned to the building following the all-clear from the police. We apologise for the interruption to the schedule and we have now returned to normal programming.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]